Roy Moore can’t seem to make up his mind: Did he know his accusers, or didn’t he?

This afternoon, the Washington Post reported that one of his accusers has shared new evidence of Roy Moore’s inappropriate sexual relationship with her:

"Woman shares new evidence of relationship with Roy Moore when she was 17" https://t.co/5cIKvW5wmg — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) December 4, 2017

According to the Washington Post, while looking through an old scrapbook, Debbie Wesson Gibson found a high school graduation card she’d received from Roy Moore:

“Happy graduation Debbie,” it read in slanted cursive handwriting. “I wanted to give you this card myself. I know that you’ll be a success in anything you do. Roy.” The inscription, Gibson said, was written by Roy Moore, the Alabama Republican nominee for U.S. Senate who in recent days has repeatedly denied the accounts of five women who told The Washington Post that he pursued them when they were teenagers and he was an assistant district attorney in his 30s. Since those allegations were published last month, four more women have come forward to allege that Moore made unwanted sexual advances. The accounts in The Post included those of Leigh Corfman, who said she was 14 when Moore touched her sexually, and Gibson, who said that she publicly dated Moore when she was 17 and he was 34, a relationship she said she “wore like a badge of honor” until she began reevaluating it in light of the accounts of other women, and now, Moore’s own denials. … Gibson said that after finding the scrapbook, she was not sure whether to make it public given the threats she received after publication of the original story. Then she heard what Moore said last week, she said, and contacted The Post.

This new @mccrummenWaPo story is devastating to Roy Moore's main defense: that the signature on Beverly Nelson's yearbook is fake. Compare it to this not to Debbie Gibson. https://t.co/cLLu9jP3Xz pic.twitter.com/ddCtdFIvnP — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) December 4, 2017

No doubt Moore would deny ever giving Gibson that card — or even knowing her at all:

Unreal. Roy Moore is now going around claiming he doesn't know any of the women making accusations against him after telling Hannity the exact opposite? https://t.co/Ez2M5dqffy pic.twitter.com/Of5kY4H5k6 — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) December 4, 2017

Moore on Debbie Watson Gibson in November 10th Hannity interview: "I remember her as a good girl." When asked if they dated: "I don't remember going out on dates. I knew her as a friend. If we did go out on dates then we did." — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) December 4, 2017

Moore on Gloria Thacker Deason in November 10th Hannity interview: "I seem to remember her as a good girl." When asked if he dated teens: "Not generally, no. If I did, you know, I'm not going to dispute anything but I don't remember anything like that." — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) December 4, 2017

Moore on November 29th: "Let me state once again: I do not know any of these women, did not date any of these women and have not engaged in any sexual misconduct with anyone." — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) December 4, 2017

Here's the video of Moore making this statement. It happens at 34:56. https://t.co/WcQOxWiJZV — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) December 4, 2017

He was 34. She kept the (high school) graduation card he gave her. Handwriting & signature look pretty familiar at first glance. These women are not lying. He is. https://t.co/ImIoxqWCXk — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) December 4, 2017

So, it looks like either Moore is flat-out lying, or he’s suffering from some pretty serious memory loss. Either way, the strongest case he’s making here is that he doesn’t belong in a position of power.

***

Update:

“At 34 minutes and 56 seconds into the video, he says, unequivocally, I did not know any of them,” Gibson said. “In that moment, it changed my perspective. I knew he was a liar.” https://t.co/bFyn8cwCbi — Ronald Brownstein (@RonBrownstein) December 4, 2017