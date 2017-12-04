Roy Moore can’t seem to make up his mind: Did he know his accusers, or didn’t he?

This afternoon, the Washington Post reported that one of his accusers has shared new evidence of Roy Moore’s inappropriate sexual relationship with her:

According to the Washington Post, while looking through an old scrapbook, Debbie Wesson Gibson found a high school graduation card she’d received from Roy Moore:

“Happy graduation Debbie,” it read in slanted cursive handwriting. “I wanted to give you this card myself. I know that you’ll be a success in anything you do. Roy.”

The inscription, Gibson said, was written by Roy Moore, the Alabama Republican nominee for U.S. Senate who in recent days has repeatedly denied the accounts of five women who told The Washington Post that he pursued them when they were teenagers and he was an assistant district attorney in his 30s. Since those allegations were published last month, four more women have come forward to allege that Moore made unwanted sexual advances. The accounts in The Post included those of Leigh Corfman, who said she was 14 when Moore touched her sexually, and Gibson, who said that she publicly dated Moore when she was 17 and he was 34, a relationship she said she “wore like a badge of honor” until she began reevaluating it in light of the accounts of other women, and now, Moore’s own denials.

Gibson said that after finding the scrapbook, she was not sure whether to make it public given the threats she received after publication of the original story. Then she heard what Moore said last week, she said, and contacted The Post.

No doubt Moore would deny ever giving Gibson that card — or even knowing her at all:

So, it looks like either Moore is flat-out lying, or he’s suffering from some pretty serious memory loss. Either way, the strongest case he’s making here is that he doesn’t belong in a position of power.

Update:

