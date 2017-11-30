Abouuuuuut-FACE!

NEWS – Rep. Jim Clyburn, highest-ranking African-American Democrat in Congress, calls for John Conyers to resign — John Bresnahan (@BresPolitico) November 30, 2017

But … but …

But yesterday he said… https://t.co/8fmhI9DkDF — Neva Claire (@pipandbaby) November 30, 2017

Another. But I’ll remind you that Rep. Clyburn was the one who responded yesterday to a question about why Weinstein and Lauer were removed quicker than Conyers: “Who elected them?" https://t.co/KkPIyeH25l — тѕαя вє¢кєт α∂αмѕ (@BecketAdams) November 30, 2017

But Conyers was elected….https://t.co/hZYPqZBl4e — Heimish Conservative (@HeimishCon) November 30, 2017

Not to mention he’s an “icon”!

Guess even “icon” status can only go so far.

News: Congressman Jim Clyburn is now calling on Conyers to resign. Clyburn is the highest ranking African-American Member of Congress…Conyers is finished. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 30, 2017

If we could harness the power of congressional Democratic whiplash on Conyers, we could eliminate fossil fuels entirely. pic.twitter.com/YNJmlmcIF8 — (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) November 30, 2017

There’s only one thing left to say to John Conyers — and the whole Democratic Party: Burn, baby. Burn!