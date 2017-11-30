Abouuuuuut-FACE!
NEWS – Rep. Jim Clyburn, highest-ranking African-American Democrat in Congress, calls for John Conyers to resign
— John Bresnahan (@BresPolitico) November 30, 2017
But … but …
But yesterday he said… https://t.co/8fmhI9DkDF
— Neva Claire (@pipandbaby) November 30, 2017
Another.
But I’ll remind you that Rep. Clyburn was the one who responded yesterday to a question about why Weinstein and Lauer were removed quicker than Conyers: “Who elected them?" https://t.co/KkPIyeH25l
— тѕαя вє¢кєт α∂αмѕ (@BecketAdams) November 30, 2017
But Conyers was elected….https://t.co/hZYPqZBl4e
— Heimish Conservative (@HeimishCon) November 30, 2017
But he was elected! https://t.co/iFHdHJyoWj
— Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) November 30, 2017
Not to mention he’s an “icon”!
But..but.. he’s an “icon.” https://t.co/k3yKndhITr
— Kathleen McKinley (@KatMcKinley) November 30, 2017
Guess even “icon” status can only go so far.
News: Congressman Jim Clyburn is now calling on Conyers to resign. Clyburn is the highest ranking African-American Member of Congress…Conyers is finished.
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 30, 2017
If we could harness the power of congressional Democratic whiplash on Conyers, we could eliminate fossil fuels entirely. pic.twitter.com/YNJmlmcIF8
— (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) November 30, 2017
There’s only one thing left to say to John Conyers — and the whole Democratic Party: Burn, baby. Burn!