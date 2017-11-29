Dana Nessel is running for Michigan attorney general. And from the looks of things, she’s got quite a lot going for her. For starters, she doesn’t have a penis:

What a time to be alive.

The ad may not be woke, but it is lit.

Only one thing could’ve made that ad better:

We’d watch the hell out of that.

