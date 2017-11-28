You may not recognize the name “Bambadjan Bamba,” but he’s evidently determined to make himself a big deal — and not really in the smartest way:

More from the L.A. Times:

Bambadjan Bamba has only the fondest memories of growing up in the African country of Cote D’Ivoire. But in 1993, after that nation’s first president, Félix Houphouët-Boigny, died and it became politically unstable, Bamba’s family fled to the United States for protection. At 10, America became his new home. Twenty-five years later, however, the actor perhaps best known for his recurring role on NBC’s “The Good Place” doesn’t quite feel like an American. Sure, he’s perfected the accent and erased every hint of foreign-born-ness from his speech. But since high school, he’s carried around a secret burden he’s ready to reveal: He’s undocumented.

Bamba is one of the estimated 11 million undocumented Americans living in the United States, according to Pew research. He’s told very few people of his citizenship status — until now. … “Immigrants are not criminals,” said Bamba, 35. “We’re not here to take away your jobs. We’re here to give back. We’re not just Mexicans or Latino. We’re black, too. We’re from the Middle East, from Asia, too. We’re your neighbors, your doctors, the teachers of your children, and sometimes we’re on TV in your home, characters that you love. We’re just one of you.

Without dismissing the political unrest that prompted his family to flee, the fact remains that illegal immigration is still illegal. In “coming out” as “undocumented,” Bamba is admitting that he’s in this country illegally. He’s not “just one of you.”

"comes out " being here illegally doesn't make you a special class. — LousyWittyEcho (@LousyWittyEcho) November 28, 2017

Idiot — David (@Davide67) November 28, 2017

“As undocumented” just say illegal mate and quit trying to twist ya head — bozzie of the year (@bozzie_) November 28, 2017

If he is a visitor who has overstayed his welcome then he must leave. If he wants to become a landed immigrant, then he must apply like everyone else! Why is that so hard to understand? — Owen Burmania (@odogpundit) November 28, 2017

I wouldn't get away with it. Why should this guy? — EU Pork Army (@EuroPork) November 28, 2017

That wasn't too smart. — Rick (@linc486) November 28, 2017