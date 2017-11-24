You don’t have to be a huge fan of Barack and Michelle Obama to understand that stories like this one about their daughter Malia are wholly unnecessary — and totally tasteless:

What happened to kids being off limits? Ivanka Trump and Chelsea Clinton, while their parents may be at odds, have found common ground when it comes to media coverage of Malia Obama:

They’re right. Kids are off limits, no matter what political parties their parents belong to. Malia Obama isn’t out there spouting off about politics inserting herself into policy debates. She’s a teenager. She’s in college. Leave her alone.

Tags: Chelsea ClintonIvanka Trumpmalia obama