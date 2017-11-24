You don’t have to be a huge fan of Barack and Michelle Obama to understand that stories like this one about their daughter Malia are wholly unnecessary — and totally tasteless:

WATCH: Leaked Video Alleges To Show Malia Obama Blowing Smoke Rings https://t.co/NzSJLhMQbb pic.twitter.com/8QWGtR5uV7 — The Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 24, 2017

What happened to kids being off limits? Ivanka Trump and Chelsea Clinton, while their parents may be at odds, have found common ground when it comes to media coverage of Malia Obama:

Malia Obama should be allowed the same privacy as her school aged peers. She is a young adult and private citizen, and should be OFF limits. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 24, 2017

Malia Obama’s private life, as a young woman, a college student, a private citizen, should not be your clickbait. Be better. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) November 24, 2017

They’re right. Kids are off limits, no matter what political parties their parents belong to. Malia Obama isn’t out there spouting off about politics inserting herself into policy debates. She’s a teenager. She’s in college. Leave her alone.

Gorramit, I see Malia's name being tweeted, for fucks sake people, leave that woman alone. — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) November 24, 2017