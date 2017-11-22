While it seems most of Rep. John Conyers’ Democratic colleagues can only muster enough outrage to call for an ethics investigation of his alleged sexual misconduct, there’s at least one who’s taking a decidedly stronger tone.

Fully support an immediate Ethics investigation into allegations of sexual harassment against Rep. Conyers. Don't care about party politics when it comes to sexual harassment & assault. Just the truth. — Kathleen Rice (@RepKathleenRice) November 21, 2017

New York Democratic Congresswoman Kathleen Rice is outright calling on Conyers to resign:

I believe Rep. Conyers should resign. Full statement below. pic.twitter.com/k8u9CXoJzH — Kathleen Rice (@RepKathleenRice) November 22, 2017

It’s refreshing to see a Democrat put integrity before party. Good on Rep. Rice.

Thank you! — Richard Buck (@RichardBuckMSU) November 22, 2017

Have to agree — Larry Mc – VA (@LarryMcVA) November 22, 2017

Well said. — Diane Juiliano (@DRJSHU1977) November 22, 2017

That’s it. Well said. He needs to be out. — Maribeth Crews (@MaribethCrews) November 22, 2017

Thank you for your integrity to the victims. THEY deserve more than red team vs blue team partisan excuses. Their assault doesn't deserve to be "rated" on a sliding scale determined by what team their abuser is on. — Cheryl Phillips (@cjphillips66) November 22, 2017

