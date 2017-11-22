While it seems most of Rep. John Conyers’ Democratic colleagues can only muster enough outrage to call for an ethics investigation of his alleged sexual misconduct, there’s at least one who’s taking a decidedly stronger tone.

New York Democratic Congresswoman Kathleen Rice is outright calling on Conyers to resign:

It’s refreshing to see a Democrat put integrity before party. Good on Rep. Rice.

