Looks like at least one member of Roy Moore’s campaign has decided he’s had enough:

scoop: Roy Moore’s Communications Director resigns – https://t.co/kwX2cXEhih — Elaina Plott (@elainaplott) November 22, 2017

More:

John Rogers has resigned as communications director from Roy Moore’s Senate campaign, according to a source familiar with the matter. Reached by phone on Wednesday, Rogers confirmed his resignation. He declined to comment further.

Is further comment really necessary?

He could only shovel so much b.s. before tiring of it. — Fata Morgana (@maladamus) November 22, 2017

Reportedly he's seeking to spend more time protecting his family.https://t.co/3vdkeMxQ9v — Sign Popehat's Yearbook (@Popehat) November 22, 2017

Lemme guess…to spend more time with his family, or rather to keep Moore away from them? — Jean Ferretti (@ferreone) November 22, 2017

Or maybe he just doesn’t want to have to try to contend with this:

This is worth a watch. Doug Jones is out with a new ad, “Immoral”. pic.twitter.com/5J6e7iKfVt — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 22, 2017

The campaign took a parting swipe at Rogers:

Fox News' @dangallo confirms that John Rogers, communications director for Roy Moore, is out. Campaign takes shot: "Unfortunately John just did not have the experience to deal with the press the last couple of weeks, and we’ve had to make a change," aide Brett Doster says. — Alex Pappas (@AlexPappas) November 22, 2017

Well, he certainly had his work cut out for him.

yes, the real problem with roy moore was the communications director https://t.co/24vsYBcUBt — Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) November 22, 2017

The campaign is moving on to someone with a bit more purity https://t.co/WWVC0ZptJI — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) November 22, 2017

That must be it.

So, is this departure just a one-off, or does it signal the beginning of the end for the Moore campaign?

It begins. — ConservativeLA (@ConservativeLA) November 22, 2017

who will follow suit ? — Moomoof thinks Sargon is a tosser (@moomoof) November 22, 2017

Live look at the Moore campaign HQ. pic.twitter.com/AFs6cZIiAV — Grant Cameron (@Grant_Cameron37) November 22, 2017

Live look at the Roy Moore campaign: pic.twitter.com/epFSRukzY9 — TrumpsTaxes (@TrumpsTaxes) November 22, 2017

***

Update: