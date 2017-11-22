Looks like at least one member of Roy Moore’s campaign has decided he’s had enough:

More:

John Rogers has resigned as communications director from Roy Moore’s Senate campaign, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Reached by phone on Wednesday, Rogers confirmed his resignation. He declined to comment further.

Is further comment really necessary?

Or maybe he just doesn’t want to have to try to contend with this:

The campaign took a parting swipe at Rogers:

Well, he certainly had his work cut out for him.

That must be it.

So, is this departure just a one-off, or does it signal the beginning of the end for the Moore campaign?

Update:

