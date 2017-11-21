As if things weren’t already awful enough, C-SPAN had to go and do this:
Ready for it?
C-SPAN Road to the White House 2020 pic.twitter.com/Ftu0Bywado
— CSPAN (@cspan) November 21, 2017
What???
This is just a video of a man drinking bleac…. oh, I get it https://t.co/BOQo2B1dQK
— Kyle Foley (@KFoleyFL) November 21, 2017
We know we’re not perfect, but we definitely didn’t do anything to deserve this kind of punishment.
No
— Aaron B Brown (@AaronBBrown) November 21, 2017
— Elizabeth Harrington (@LizWFB) November 21, 2017
No, please don't. 🙁
— Alex (@ncpolfrisbee) November 21, 2017
— a guy who is a dad and also who uses this website (@andy_schauer) November 21, 2017
Please. No. No. Please. Don't.
Not yet. https://t.co/DI7ILvsZB0
— Michelle Ray (@GaltsGirl) November 21, 2017
Good Lord. CSPAN is trying to kill us all!
— Colonel Potter (@laurakpotter94) November 21, 2017
It really seems like it.
We're gonna need more whiskey.
— Michelle Ray (@GaltsGirl) November 21, 2017
All of it.
— Colonel Potter (@laurakpotter94) November 21, 2017
God help us
— dogface (@DOGFACE141) November 21, 2017