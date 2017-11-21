As if things weren’t already awful enough, C-SPAN had to go and do this:

Ready for it? C-SPAN Road to the White House 2020 pic.twitter.com/Ftu0Bywado — CSPAN (@cspan) November 21, 2017

What???

This is just a video of a man drinking bleac…. oh, I get it https://t.co/BOQo2B1dQK — Kyle Foley (@KFoleyFL) November 21, 2017

We know we’re not perfect, but we definitely didn’t do anything to deserve this kind of punishment.

No — Aaron B Brown (@AaronBBrown) November 21, 2017

No, please don't. 🙁 — Alex (@ncpolfrisbee) November 21, 2017

pic.twitter.com/AZyC86QaSb — a guy who is a dad and also who uses this website (@andy_schauer) November 21, 2017

Good Lord. CSPAN is trying to kill us all! — Colonel Potter (@laurakpotter94) November 21, 2017

It really seems like it.

We're gonna need more whiskey. — Michelle Ray (@GaltsGirl) November 21, 2017

All of it. — Colonel Potter (@laurakpotter94) November 21, 2017