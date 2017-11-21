Donald Trump is “very happy” that so many politicians are “being exposed” as sexual predators:

Pres. Trump on recent spate of sexual misconduct allegations: "Women are very special…I'm very happy a lot of these things are coming out" pic.twitter.com/WRVoKLVM5R — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) November 21, 2017

But when it comes to Roy Moore, well, he’s not as interested in the exposure part:

#BREAKING Trump on Roy Moore: "I can tell you one thing for sure, we don't need a liberal person in there." pic.twitter.com/4uX2UUzCPJ — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) November 21, 2017

We don’t need an alleged pedophile in there, either.

Trump says "we don't need a liberal person in there" when asked about the sexual misconduct allegations against Roy Moore: "Look, he denies it" pic.twitter.com/6YPlqQJYVY — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) November 21, 2017

Denial is not a defense.

How often do people credibly accused of child molestation admit it? https://t.co/lMhmPRTTN9 — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 21, 2017

He doesn't totally deny everything, though. He admitted to Hannity that he knew a number of the women in the Post story & wouldn't explicitly deny dating teenagers. https://t.co/Fu87LuO5Uo — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) November 21, 2017

Trump says Moore denies the charges and that must be taken into account, but this remark negates that sentiment. Even if Moore owned his actions, it wouldn't matter. https://t.co/xd8w5x0tPb — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) November 21, 2017

What in the wide world of what pic.twitter.com/1G70afSpKi — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) November 21, 2017

Moore can deny until he’s blue in the face, but there’s no denying that the evidence against him is quite damning, to say the very least.

Departing WH, Pres Trump comments on Roy Moore Senate race: Says “we don’t need a liberal Democrat in that seat.” — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) November 21, 2017

"We don't need somebody who is soft on crime like Jones," @realDonaldTrump says — making the evolution to the full embrace of Roy Moore. — Jeff Zeleny (@jeffzeleny) November 21, 2017

Sigh.

You know what we need even less? A bigoted child molester in that seat. If you want someone to blame for giving that seat to Democrats, blame Bannon and all the people who promoted Moore during the primaries. https://t.co/DvJ2pC8LFz — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) November 21, 2017

Doug Jones is terrible at crime but Roy Moore is really good at it. — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) November 21, 2017

Nor do we need a child predator. https://t.co/CrPkK8PN4r — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) November 21, 2017

Being a pedophile is a crime. https://t.co/d0vZyXSbIh — Aaron V (@PoliticsOfFear) November 21, 2017

In other words, better a sexual predator than a Democrat? That’s shameful. — Bill Cullen (@oracle_head) November 21, 2017

Donald Trump just said that Doug Jones is "terrible on crime" while effectively endorsing Roy Moore, who has been fired twice as a judge and has a history of sexually assaulting minors. You can't make this up. — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) November 21, 2017

So it's an endorsement. Because a child molester is better than a "liberal democrat". This will play well with those whose raison d etre is "F*ck the Left", "New Rules". Bye bye GOP. — Dr Hugo Z Hackenbush (@MangyLover) November 21, 2017

