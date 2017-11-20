With the seeming endless stories of sexual misconduct emanating out of Washington and the political sphere, this news cycle has been extremely difficult to get through.

Enter National Review’s Jim Geraghty with some much needed — and very valuable — perspective:

Some Democrats think until Trump faces consequences, Franken & their guys shouldn’t face consequences. Some Republicans think because Clinton escaped consequences, Trump, Moore & their guys shouldn’t face consequences. The big loser: Consequences. — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) November 20, 2017

We couldn’t’ve said it better ourselves.

