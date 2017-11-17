Neil Gorsuch is a monster. Good thing we have moral arbiters like ThinkProgress justice editor Ian Millhiser to point that out to us:

At the Federalist Society banquet, Gorsuch just cracked a joke about the time he said that a trucker had to either be fired or freeze to death. Hilarious! — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) November 17, 2017

Appalling!

Please please tell me you are kidding……. — Jigeesha (@Parikh001) November 17, 2017

I wish I was. — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) November 17, 2017

Gorsuch should be thrown off the bench immediately.

just wondering about impeachment of federal appointees….including judges? Anyone know? — Saje (@sjeh07) November 17, 2017

Oh my God — NancyWilliamsPainter (@painter_nancy) November 17, 2017

These people have no soul — Melissa (@melandjay7475) November 17, 2017

This is the openly Christian Judge, right? pic.twitter.com/nj1t8r4eg1 — Rebecca McCormick ✈️ (@r_mccormick) November 17, 2017

Maybe he'll fall into a crevasse next time he goes skiing. — shadowlandjan (@jan_zolten) November 17, 2017

That’s truly horrible. — Ellie Margolis (@EllieMargolis) November 17, 2017

What a horrible person. So happy he gets to make important decisions for many years to come. 😖😤 — The HAZ (@TheHAZI) November 17, 2017

I suppose his next line was about how he said, "Let them eat cake" whilst deciding to be fired or freeze to death. How about "off with their heads?"

Let's see how amusing THAT is. — LMI (@LMIatty) November 17, 2017

Is this real? — NancyWilliamsPainter (@painter_nancy) November 17, 2017

That’s disgusting.

Is there video? — David Badash (@davidbadash) November 17, 2017

Well, no … not exactly …

He wouldn’t share a video, because it would show how dishonest he is being with these comments. — Kamron Kompani (@Kamron_Kompani) November 17, 2017

I'm not sharing a video because there were no video cameras permitted at the event. That was the judge's decision, I believe. — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) November 17, 2017

Dishonest: Post the joke. — Andrew Kloster (@ARKloster) November 17, 2017

You mean like I did right here? https://t.co/v4sD2b6kfK — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) November 17, 2017

Here’s what Millhiser posted:

Judge for yourself @imillhiser’s honesty in describing Justice Gorsuch’s joke. pic.twitter.com/s9RPe8L5so — Durward Casteel (@TruckingDefense) November 17, 2017

OK … where’s the scandal, exactly?

No, I don’t mean bury it in a sea of nonsense. I mean post the joke as it was. Headline etc is dishonest — Andrew Kloster (@ARKloster) November 17, 2017

That's nice. Enjoy the rest of your evening. — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) November 17, 2017

Here's where Lyin' Ian refuses to post the video of the joke. https://t.co/xXOwEIbrKT — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) November 17, 2017

Sigh. This is a lie. — Rick Garnett (@RickGarnett) November 17, 2017

You are willfully twisting the truth in order to push a particular narrative. Absolutely shameful. This is not what journalism is supposed to be. — Brian Leff (@2theLeff) November 17, 2017

What is it with liberals mischaracterizing judges’ jokes?

This is bacon-marriage levels of not understanding the joke. https://t.co/b3IeJkzphK — Banned from the Gadsden Mall (@HashtagGriswold) November 17, 2017

Ha!

You'll be shocked to learn that this pundit shamelessly mischaracterizes what J. Gorsuch actually said. Ironically, Gorsuch was criticizing those who mischaracterize judicial opinions. Like this guy.#FedSoc2017 https://t.co/RlDWgfj4iO — Sheldon Gilbert (@sheldongilbert) November 17, 2017

The joke wasn't about hating truckers. It was about how there's always some idiot (let's call him, say, "Milhouse") who will take dispassionate legal reasoning from a judge as evidence they hate the losing party. pic.twitter.com/5xOX7o2A2E — Banned from the Gadsden Mall (@HashtagGriswold) November 17, 2017

Ian- he wasn't making fun of the trucker. He was making fun of you. — Mike Stern (@mls1776) November 17, 2017