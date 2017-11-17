Neil Gorsuch is a monster. Good thing we have moral arbiters like ThinkProgress justice editor Ian Millhiser to point that out to us:

Appalling!

Gorsuch should be thrown off the bench immediately.

Well, no … not exactly

Here’s what Millhiser posted:

OK … where’s the scandal, exactly?

What is it with liberals mischaracterizing judges’ jokes?

Ha!

