Well, um, this is one way to get out in front of a story.
Bill O’Neill, ladies and gentlemen:
.@BillForOhio, a sitting Ohio Supreme Court justice and Democratic gubernatorial candidate, apparently posted on Facebook about his sexual escapades.
"In the last fifty years I was sexually intimate with approximately 50 very attractive females." pic.twitter.com/TUNT2IVbTt
That’s … something.
wuuuuuut https://t.co/AGKGIrAtWZ
Holy. Shit. https://t.co/zPHaKVuqYj
What is even happening https://t.co/ZFPXN0V8RK
He should be impeached just for his horrible grammar. I mean, unless he's trying to say Sen. Taft was his first true love.
Warm up act for @jerryspringer? https://t.co/6O1d2vPfPv
Oh, we are in La La Land now.
Has anyone checked the water supply for LSD? https://t.co/iyq8NV8etz
when you're on facebook and the acid kicks in https://t.co/jFbNUW5DpJ
What a time to be alive.
Dems gonna Dem pic.twitter.com/6VuXVAsEQR
Godspeed, Ohio.
Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text.
Update:
Just in case you thought O’Neill’s account was hacked:
"In an interview with https://t.co/X6Q5Du89wz, O'Neill confirmed he wrote the post and defended Franken. " https://t.co/fodfxzFEax
News Center 7’s @JOtteWHIO reached O’Neill by phone, to ask if his Facebook account had been hacked.
"I did post it and I stand by it," @BillForOhio told Otte by phone.
