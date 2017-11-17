Well, um, this is one way to get out in front of a story.

.@BillForOhio, a sitting Ohio Supreme Court justice and Democratic gubernatorial candidate, apparently posted on Facebook about his sexual escapades. "In the last fifty years I was sexually intimate with approximately 50 very attractive females." pic.twitter.com/TUNT2IVbTt — Eric Heisig (@eheisig) November 17, 2017

What is even happening https://t.co/ZFPXN0V8RK — Sweet Meteor O'Death (@smod4real) November 17, 2017

He should be impeached just for his horrible grammar. I mean, unless he's trying to say Sen. Taft was his first true love. — Hei Lun Chan (@heilun_chan) November 17, 2017

Oh, we are in La La Land now. Has anyone checked the water supply for LSD? https://t.co/iyq8NV8etz — Kathleen McKinley (@KatMcKinley) November 17, 2017

when you're on facebook and the acid kicks in https://t.co/jFbNUW5DpJ — Kilgore Trout (@KT_So_It_Goes) November 17, 2017

Dems gonna Dem pic.twitter.com/6VuXVAsEQR — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) November 17, 2017

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text.

Update:

Just in case you thought O’Neill’s account was hacked:

"In an interview with https://t.co/X6Q5Du89wz, O'Neill confirmed he wrote the post and defended Franken. " https://t.co/fodfxzFEax — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) November 17, 2017

News Center 7’s @JOtteWHIO reached O’Neill by phone, to ask if his Facebook account had been hacked. "I did post it and I stand by it," @BillForOhio told Otte by phone. https://t.co/P7lkGmRNAv — Will Garbe (@WGarbeWHIO) November 17, 2017

