It’s pretty clear that Washington has a serious problem, and it only seems to be getting worse with each passing day. On the heels of the news that Al Franken is just the latest in a series of politicians to be accused of sexual misconduct, Iowahawk has an intriguing proposition:

We should probably have the entire city of Washington DC register as a sex offender — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) November 16, 2017

We probably should.

Good idea — Vicki (@wiptick) November 16, 2017

Added benefit. They'd have to stay 300 feet away from each other. Brilliant! — Brian Erickson (@BrianEr32944716) November 16, 2017

Good part is they wouldn't be able to get near each other. Might shut down government. — Robert Laurent (@RobLaurent) November 16, 2017

They’ve been screwing us for years. — aquatone282 (@aquatone282) November 16, 2017

They’ve been f*cking me against my will for decades — Cardinal (@CardinalTheBirb) November 16, 2017

If it saves only one child…

Isn't that the metric for determining if something is useful to D.C.?

🤔

Should pass with bipartisan unanimity. — Bert Difig (@BertDifig1) November 16, 2017

And hey, while we’re at it:

And Hollywood — COOP (@Betweenthehedge) November 16, 2017

