For some reason, NBC News saw fit to indulge this scorching-hot take:

Kids are bad for Earth. To save it, we must start having fewer of them. https://t.co/aCQDsNJqpz — NBC News THINK (@NBCNewsTHINK) November 15, 2017

Nice ratio, huh?

In his “thought experiment,” alleged bioethicist Travis Rieder writes:

Although culturally controversial, the scientific half of this position is fairly well-established. Several years ago, scientists showed that having a child, especially for the world’s wealthy, is one of the worst things you can do for the environment. That data was recycled this past summer in a paper showing that none of the activities most likely to reduce individuals’ carbon footprints are widely discussed. The second, moral aspect of the view — that perhaps we ought to have fewer children — is also being taken seriously in many circles. Indeed, I have written widely on the topic myself.

It’s certainly not being taken seriously in any circles we hang out in. And just because Travis has written extensively on the subject doesn’t mean he knows what the hell he’s talking about.

If you buy this view of responsibility, you might eventually admit that having many children is wrong, or at least morally suspect, for standard environmental reasons: Having a child imposes high emissions on the world, while the parents get the benefit. So like with any high-cost luxury, we should limit our indulgence.

More:

This piece argues that having a child is morally equivalent to releasing a murderer from prison. https://t.co/ln8orQLM5U pic.twitter.com/qhq6ka7psJ — Jason (@CounterMoonbat) November 15, 2017

In other words:

Kids are bad, mmmkay? https://t.co/PYC6WjpZ7B — Tsar Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) November 15, 2017

This kind of crap will never not be awful.

This is disgusting — Matt Beller (@mbeller83) November 15, 2017

What is this ridiculous scare-propaganda doing here? — Daphne (@arturius13) November 15, 2017

What the actual fuck? — Z (@Zuhairi_Zamzuri) November 15, 2017

Children are our greatest resource. Pieces like this are just plain sad. — Chris Cornwell (@jccornwell) November 15, 2017

Are you partnering with Planned Parenthood or something? https://t.co/wBabDdGImj — Colorado RedTraci (@goptraci) November 15, 2017

Science proves hot takes are bad for Earth. Morality suggests we stop vomiting them out. https://t.co/6MxyfT0X0P .. or, you know, just you. — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) November 15, 2017

When did the Culture of Death dig up Malthus's corpse? Seems like they trot the rotting thing out every few decades or so. https://t.co/LjCQQZXVJW — William J. Upton (@wupton) November 15, 2017

Article by Travis Rieder* *Moloch contributed to this report https://t.co/t5Yj5Cbr9m — F. Bill McMorris (@FBillMcMorris) November 15, 2017

This just in: school shootings are good for the environmenthttps://t.co/MXlAwyiu1P — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) November 15, 2017

Why not just come out as an advocate for war, famine, and disease. https://t.co/wkndKfjYki — Andrea Ruth 🍂 (@AndreaNRuth) November 15, 2017

Nah…that is a half measure. Only solution: full scale thermonuclear war. PROBLEM SOLVED.https://t.co/s1jmVycosy via @NBCNews — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) November 15, 2017

How devoted can Rieder really be to saving the earth if he insists on polluting it with such intellectual garbage?

Save it for what? https://t.co/SwPNAc2nbj — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) November 15, 2017

What's the point of saving the earth if it's not for people? https://t.co/4frAY0TLMK — Amy (@AmyOtto8) November 15, 2017

What’s the point of any of this?

How about you have none and I have 3? https://t.co/Bzyl52KmzD — Karol Markowicz (@karol) November 15, 2017

Liberals are free to stop having kids. https://t.co/jfVNeuoyqb — RBe (@RBPundit) November 15, 2017

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

***

Update: