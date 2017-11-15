Hey, you guys, maybe it’s time to lay off Matt Yglesias.

After having a decade or two to think about it, Matt came to the conclusion that yeah, maybe Bill Clinton should have resigned. He probably thought that epiphany would give him some credibility with conservative Clinton critics. It didn’t. And now he has a sad:

I wrote an article about how I changed my mind about Bill Clinton and a million conservatives are throwing back in my face that 10 years ago I expressed a different opinion. — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) November 15, 2017

Here was his former opinion:

oh fuck right off pic.twitter.com/7ck4KUZO4M — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) November 15, 2017

So now we’re supposed to leave him alone or something?

He's perfectly consistent. His opinion, both now and then, is *whatever is convenient.* https://t.co/Am8HRLERXx — David Freddoso (@freddoso) November 15, 2017

Exactly.

Ten years ago it mattered. — Maggie Leber (@MaggieL) November 15, 2017

It really is so brave of you to coincidentally change your mind on Bill Clinton when he has no political power anymore https://t.co/J3vNcqs90d — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) November 15, 2017

That's because conservatives were mocked and ridiculed for having a different opinion all those years ago. It wasn't a polite difference of opinions. — Tonya Vlasik (@lawgirl) November 15, 2017

Because we don't believe it is in good faith. We believe it is only being used so you can now attack the GOP without being a hypocrite. — Lee Doren (@LDoren) November 15, 2017

In short…takes no responsibility for anything. Big surprise. https://t.co/947uxpx4rX — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) November 15, 2017