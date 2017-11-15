Today’s lesson in How Not to Defend Roy Moore comes courtesy of Moore’s lawyer, Trenton Garmon:
Roy Moore's Attny. Trenton Garmon suggests Ali Velshi's "background" would help him understand why Moore would date underage women — @AliVelshi is from Canada pic.twitter.com/e061tiz9Nx
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) November 15, 2017
Wow. Not sure where Roy Moore's lawyer was going with this. Cringe worthy. pic.twitter.com/O3QfSI9J6u
— Scott Whitlock (@ScottJW) November 15, 2017
It’s pretty clear where he’s going with it.
— Scout (Houston❤️) (@about_scout) November 15, 2017
This is a whistle. Nothing dog about it. https://t.co/CGAd8dWHLb
— Banned from the Gadsden Mall (@HashtagGriswold) November 15, 2017
Asked about a grown man dating underage girls, Roy Moore's attorney invokes "@AliVelshi's background" — Ali is from Canada. This isn't a dog whistle, it's screaming bigotry. https://t.co/LYP7LC1LHi
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 15, 2017
Seriously, the comments by Roy Moore's lawyer on MSNBC were disgusting and clearly a racial dog whistle. Absolutely appalling.
— Scott Whitlock (@ScottJW) November 15, 2017
Generally speaking, I think a campaign representative is supposed to go on TV and NOT make the situation worse. Roy Moore's lawyer and his racial dog whistle did exactly that. Sick. https://t.co/0Vnd4W0WI3
— Scott Whitlock (@ScottJW) November 15, 2017
Maybe he thought casual racism would help his argument about defending pedophilia?
— Michael Carter (@DeckofCarter) November 15, 2017
Oy.
Roy Moore's lawyer makes a big splash: https://t.co/MmbYjWBaLY
— Cuffy (@CuffyMeh) November 15, 2017
Imma go out on a limb and say this dude isn't the sharpest tool in the shed. https://t.co/Dt3cpZIxgC https://t.co/mKSvqN8pSr
— Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) November 15, 2017
Don’t really understand the calculus behind keeping Moore away from media but repeatedly putting his ill-prepared lawyer on TV
— Alex Burns (@alexburnsNYT) November 15, 2017
Holy crap.
— Schmeez (@schmeez_) November 15, 2017
Holy train wreck
— Sweetpea (@Sweetpea593) November 15, 2017
Clarence Darrow that was not.
— @limes and cilantro are excellent with tacos 🌮 (@limesandcilantr) November 15, 2017
That's some Star Search level tap dancing right there.
— Politically agnostic (@joeleyare) November 15, 2017
My client is not a cannibal. But eating people is a widely accepted practice throughout history, so if he did nosh on a few missionaries, who are we to judge? But he didn't. But if he did it was consensual. Or something.
— Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) November 15, 2017
As @Popehat so eloquently put it, we laugh so we don't throw up. https://t.co/jcGPO5q5KG
— Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) November 15, 2017
If Moore's lawyer was engaged specifically to provide the worst analysis imaginable, it would look just like this. https://t.co/UxrEcjerGb
— Ben (@BenHowe) November 15, 2017
***
Update:
This isn’t Garmon’s first rodeo:
Attorney for Roy Moore's Foundation Calls Don Lemon ‘Lemon Squeezy' Twice in Strange Interview https://t.co/beKdzeXwBm (VIDEO) pic.twitter.com/CLSWrVx4tR
— Mediaite (@Mediaite) November 11, 2017