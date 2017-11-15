Today’s lesson in How Not to Defend Roy Moore comes courtesy of Moore’s lawyer, Trenton Garmon:

Roy Moore's Attny. Trenton Garmon suggests Ali Velshi's "background" would help him understand why Moore would date underage women — @AliVelshi is from Canada pic.twitter.com/e061tiz9Nx — MSNBC (@MSNBC) November 15, 2017

Wow. Not sure where Roy Moore's lawyer was going with this. Cringe worthy. pic.twitter.com/O3QfSI9J6u — Scott Whitlock (@ScottJW) November 15, 2017

It’s pretty clear where he’s going with it.

This is a whistle. Nothing dog about it. https://t.co/CGAd8dWHLb — Banned from the Gadsden Mall (@HashtagGriswold) November 15, 2017

Asked about a grown man dating underage girls, Roy Moore's attorney invokes "@AliVelshi's background" — Ali is from Canada. This isn't a dog whistle, it's screaming bigotry. https://t.co/LYP7LC1LHi — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 15, 2017

Seriously, the comments by Roy Moore's lawyer on MSNBC were disgusting and clearly a racial dog whistle. Absolutely appalling. — Scott Whitlock (@ScottJW) November 15, 2017

Generally speaking, I think a campaign representative is supposed to go on TV and NOT make the situation worse. Roy Moore's lawyer and his racial dog whistle did exactly that. Sick. https://t.co/0Vnd4W0WI3 — Scott Whitlock (@ScottJW) November 15, 2017

Maybe he thought casual racism would help his argument about defending pedophilia? — Michael Carter (@DeckofCarter) November 15, 2017

Oy.

Roy Moore's lawyer makes a big splash: https://t.co/MmbYjWBaLY — Cuffy (@CuffyMeh) November 15, 2017

Imma go out on a limb and say this dude isn't the sharpest tool in the shed. https://t.co/Dt3cpZIxgC https://t.co/mKSvqN8pSr — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) November 15, 2017

Don’t really understand the calculus behind keeping Moore away from media but repeatedly putting his ill-prepared lawyer on TV — Alex Burns (@alexburnsNYT) November 15, 2017

Holy crap. — Schmeez (@schmeez_) November 15, 2017

Holy train wreck — Sweetpea (@Sweetpea593) November 15, 2017

Clarence Darrow that was not. — @limes and cilantro are excellent with tacos 🌮 (@limesandcilantr) November 15, 2017

That's some Star Search level tap dancing right there. — Politically agnostic (@joeleyare) November 15, 2017

My client is not a cannibal. But eating people is a widely accepted practice throughout history, so if he did nosh on a few missionaries, who are we to judge? But he didn't. But if he did it was consensual. Or something. — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) November 15, 2017

As @Popehat so eloquently put it, we laugh so we don't throw up. https://t.co/jcGPO5q5KG — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) November 15, 2017

If Moore's lawyer was engaged specifically to provide the worst analysis imaginable, it would look just like this. https://t.co/UxrEcjerGb — Ben (@BenHowe) November 15, 2017

Update:

This isn’t Garmon’s first rodeo: