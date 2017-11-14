Samantha Power has had enough:

The United States should have long ago ended support for a Saudi-led coalition that, in addition to killing thousands of civilians thru air strikes, is now starving people. Enough is enough. https://t.co/NvOq2paOO6 — Samantha Power (@SamanthaJPower) November 14, 2017

Well, gosh.

You had to know people would roast you for this. Glad you feel this way now but it’s bit late to have a change of heart on this — 🅱️izarre Love Triangle 🍂 (@thom_not_tom) November 14, 2017

Oh, they’re roasting her, all right:

sounds like a guilty conscience — Sir Tim McMahon (@sirtimmcmahon) November 14, 2017

She should be a presidential advisor or something. What moral clarity, much wow https://t.co/CLMXjxOETj — Ed K (@edkrayewski) November 14, 2017

What did Samantha Power do to stop this process at the time? We’ll wait…. — erniesfo (@erniesfo) November 14, 2017

Weren't you in a position to do something about that? — Dån Smith (@numbakrunch) November 14, 2017

If only you were in a position to do this. https://t.co/eBUwJ5GdJQ — Tsar Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) November 14, 2017

If only someone in a position of influence could’ve tried to prevent this… 🤔 — Jone Bone (@craptober) November 14, 2017

So why didn’t you do anything about this when you were in control? — Rahul Manchanda, Esq (@ESQNyc) November 14, 2017

So why didn’t you? — tahfromslc (@tahfromslc) November 14, 2017

And why didn't you do anything about it? You literally were in a position to do so.🤔 — Aaron (@aaronrah) November 14, 2017

So why didn't you you dolt — ㅤㅤ (@dxckstep) November 14, 2017

That was like part of your fucking job. — RTShark (@RTShark) November 14, 2017

You've got to be kidding me!

Are you (former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations) truly incapable of #shame? Is there literally nothing that can #shame you? — ABCDE (@IVIEEAAD) November 14, 2017

Hypocrite! Are you incapable of Shame? You had your chance and you did nothing — Mauricio (@Beruben09) November 14, 2017

Spare us your fake righteousness, Samantha — Mike V (@MikeBV71) November 14, 2017

Nobody’s buying it.