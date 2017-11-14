Samantha Power has had enough:
The United States should have long ago ended support for a Saudi-led coalition that, in addition to killing thousands of civilians thru air strikes, is now starving people. Enough is enough. https://t.co/NvOq2paOO6
— Samantha Power (@SamanthaJPower) November 14, 2017
Well, gosh.
You had to know people would roast you for this. Glad you feel this way now but it’s bit late to have a change of heart on this
— 🅱️izarre Love Triangle 🍂 (@thom_not_tom) November 14, 2017
Oh, they’re roasting her, all right:
sounds like a guilty conscience
— Sir Tim McMahon (@sirtimmcmahon) November 14, 2017
She should be a presidential advisor or something. What moral clarity, much wow https://t.co/CLMXjxOETj
— Ed K (@edkrayewski) November 14, 2017
Where were you? @SamathaJPower
— Mike Klonsky (@mikeklonsky) November 14, 2017
What did Samantha Power do to stop this process at the time? We’ll wait….
— erniesfo (@erniesfo) November 14, 2017
Weren't you in a position to do something about that?
— Dån Smith (@numbakrunch) November 14, 2017
If only you were in a position to do this. https://t.co/eBUwJ5GdJQ
— Tsar Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) November 14, 2017
If only someone in a position of influence could’ve tried to prevent this… 🤔
— Jone Bone (@craptober) November 14, 2017
So why didn’t you do anything about this when you were in control?
— Rahul Manchanda, Esq (@ESQNyc) November 14, 2017
So why didn’t you?
— tahfromslc (@tahfromslc) November 14, 2017
You didn’t do this…. why? https://t.co/KX0DXUmOVu
— EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) November 14, 2017
And why didn't you do anything about it? You literally were in a position to do so.🤔
— Aaron (@aaronrah) November 14, 2017
So why didn't you you dolt
— ㅤㅤ (@dxckstep) November 14, 2017
That was like part of your fucking job.
— RTShark (@RTShark) November 14, 2017
You've got to be kidding me!
Are you (former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations) truly incapable of #shame? Is there literally nothing that can #shame you?
— ABCDE (@IVIEEAAD) November 14, 2017
Hypocrite! Are you incapable of Shame? You had your chance and you did nothing
— Mauricio (@Beruben09) November 14, 2017
Spare us your fake righteousness, Samantha
— Mike V (@MikeBV71) November 14, 2017
Nobody’s buying it.
Imagine being this arrogant that you think no one would remember. Jesus.
— To be Frank (@RohanChatterje1) November 14, 2017