Good news for Bob Menendez?

Breaking —> *MENENDEZ JURY SAYS IT IS DEADLOCKED ON ALL CHARGES, JUDGE SAYS@davidvoreacos — David S. Joachim (@davidjoachim) November 13, 2017

*MENENDEZ JURY SAYS IT IS DEADLOCKED ON ALL CHARGES, JUDGE SAYS — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) November 13, 2017

Deadlocked, eh? That could be music to Menendez’s ears.

Menendez jury deadlocks, judge orders them to keep trying to reach a verdict, @LauraAJarrett reports — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 13, 2017

UPDATE: Judge overseeing bribery trial against Sen. Menendez tells deadlocked jurors to go home for the day and return to deliberations Tuesday. — NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) November 13, 2017

Wonder if they’ll do what the judge is asking them to do.

Whoah…not a total surprise but still…. https://t.co/BriIeGa0UL — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 13, 2017

It definitely wouldn’t come as a total surprise. After all: