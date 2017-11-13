Donald Trump has nominated pharmaceutical exec Alex Azar to replace Tom Price as HHS secretary:

Could Azar’s ties to the pharmaceutical industry pose a problem? Possibly. But the bone NARAL’s picking with him isn’t about that; it’s all about the fact that Azar’s record indicates that he believes the lives of the unborn are worth protecting:

Protecting the health and well-being of the unborn. Can you believe it? The nerve!

How special that NARAL expects anyone to believe they actually give a crap about women’s health.

If nothing else, NARAL’s outrage proves that their commitment is not to women’s health, but to a culture of death.

