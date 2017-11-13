Donald Trump has nominated pharmaceutical exec Alex Azar to replace Tom Price as HHS secretary:

Happy to announce, I am nominating Alex Azar to be the next HHS Secretary. He will be a star for better healthcare and lower drug prices! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2017

Could Azar’s ties to the pharmaceutical industry pose a problem? Possibly. But the bone NARAL’s picking with him isn’t about that; it’s all about the fact that Azar’s record indicates that he believes the lives of the unborn are worth protecting:

Surprise, surprise: Trump’s new nomination for HHS Secretary, Alex Azar, has a clear record of anti-choice positions. If confirmed, he’ll have broad power to shape the policies that govern women’s bodies & lives. — NARAL (@NARAL) November 13, 2017

In a speech, Azar said he was “particularly committed” to “protecting the health and well-being of the unborn” and celebrated the passage of the so-called “Born Alive Infant Protection Act.” https://t.co/4bnwTcRhHo — NARAL (@NARAL) November 13, 2017

Azar is also in favor of religious refusal laws that allow doctors to refuse to provide abortion services to patients. — NARAL (@NARAL) November 13, 2017

Protecting the health and well-being of the unborn. Can you believe it? The nerve!

And this is supposed to make me dislike him because… — Cody Holt (@codyholttweets) November 13, 2017

the horror. he wants to protect innocent pre-born life. #prolife — Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) November 13, 2017

Protecting the unborn and allowing doctors to opt out of killing innocent lives????!!! How dare they even think of such horrific solutions. Do you seriously think protecting the unborn is wrong? What about actual #choice?? Shouldn’t a doctor have a choice not to perform abortion? — Jessica Daniel (@prolifejessica) November 13, 2017

how special that you think this is an attack https://t.co/XiU0aIs9fo — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 13, 2017

How special that NARAL expects anyone to believe they actually give a crap about women’s health.

In naming Azar to lead HHS, Trump shows he’ll stop at nothing to gut the ACA & chip away at women’s to access #reprohealth care. Our statement: pic.twitter.com/nQNiHWgO8h — NARAL (@NARAL) November 13, 2017

If nothing else, NARAL’s outrage proves that their commitment is not to women’s health, but to a culture of death.