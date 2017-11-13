Oh, it’s so on.

As Twitchy told you, Mitch McConnell undercut Roy Moore by not only saying he believes Moore’s accusers, but by calling on Moore to step down:

And Moore’s campaign just happened to send out a fundraising email blaming McConnell in part for his woes:

Trending

OK, buddy.

That email reeks of desperation, as does this rather pathetic response to McConnell from Moore’s Twitter account:

Oh, Roy … you’re gonna have to do a lot better than that.

Moore’s fate is still up in the air, but something tells us Mitch McConnell is gonna be just fine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Mitch McConnellRoy MooreSenateSenate campaign