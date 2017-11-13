Oh, it’s so on.
As Twitchy told you, Mitch McConnell undercut Roy Moore by not only saying he believes Moore’s accusers, but by calling on Moore to step down:
Reporter: Are you calling for Roy Moore to step down from the Senate race?
Sen. McConnell: "I think he should step aside" pic.twitter.com/sX3GQ9r0p6
And Moore’s campaign just happened to send out a fundraising email blaming McConnell in part for his woes:
Roy Moore basically asking you to believe there's a conspiracy that stretches from the Washington Post to George Soros to Mitch McConnell.
From fundraising email last night: pic.twitter.com/d4jxgPXnQe
OK, buddy.
We can't trust the Soros-Amazon-Bezos-McConnell-Kuerig-Washington Post https://t.co/3qRKpNsGcF
That email reeks of desperation, as does this rather pathetic response to McConnell from Moore’s Twitter account:
The person who should step aside is @SenateMajLdr Mitch McConnell. He has failed conservatives and must be replaced. #DrainTheSwamp
Oh, Roy … you’re gonna have to do a lot better than that.
Moore’s fate is still up in the air, but something tells us Mitch McConnell is gonna be just fine.