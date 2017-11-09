As Twitchy told you, media liberals had an absolute field day with the news that Donald Trump didn’t take questions from reporters during his joint presser in China with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Former Obama press secretary Jay Carney was among those taking the opportunity to skewer Trump for his apparent cowardice in the face of China:

The Chinese try this every time. It’s a test of will and principle. Letting them dictate press access is an embarrassing capitulation. https://t.co/uIaEWhcpgF — Jay Carney (@JayCarney) November 9, 2017

Is it, Jay? Is it? Because you might want to have a heart-to-heart with your old boss:

Wow, Obama's former press secretary admits he engaged in an "embarrassing capitulation" to China pic.twitter.com/tcdo4oXyrY — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) November 9, 2017

Doesn’t Jay know that it’s bad form to trash your previous employer?

Oops — Hunter Roger (@hunters1977) November 9, 2017

Oops, indeed. In his effort to shame Trump, Jay Carney only embarrassed Obama and — like so many, many times — himself.

Like Obama's embarrassing capitulation on his first visit to China? Thought we wouldn't check, huh? — GleasonG (@GleasonGail) November 9, 2017

You mean as obama did on his first visit too? 🙄 — AnneMarie (@bulliegirl1959) November 9, 2017

Obama also did not take questions with his counterpart during his first visit — Seyi (@SeyiTalks) November 9, 2017

AND Obama didn’t take questions on his FIRST visit to China. #factsmatter — Angela (@AngelGSDlover) November 9, 2017

Facts matter … unless they don’t.

Please show where you put this same standard on Obama. If not please stop your bias is showing…..again — Tame Farrar (@TameFarrar) November 9, 2017

***

Related:

BAM: Jake Tapper’s slam-tastic flashback EMBARRASSES Obama flacks mocking Trump in China

BACKFIRE alert! Actor Ron Perlman takes swipe at ‘f**kin clown’ Trump, accidentally beclowns Obama