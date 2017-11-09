As Twitchy told you, media liberals had an absolute field day with the news that Donald Trump didn’t take questions from reporters during his joint presser in China with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Former Obama press secretary Jay Carney was among those taking the opportunity to skewer Trump for his apparent cowardice in the face of China:

Is it, Jay? Is it? Because you might want to have a heart-to-heart with your old boss:

Doesn’t Jay know that it’s bad form to trash your previous employer?

Oops, indeed. In his effort to shame Trump, Jay Carney only embarrassed Obama and — like so many, many times — himself.

Facts matter … unless they don’t.

