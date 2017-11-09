Now that Alabama GOP Senate hopeful Roy Moore has been accused of having a sexual relationship with a then-14-year-old girl — as well as other teenage women — while he was in his 30s, he faces the very real prospect of getting figuratively tarred and feathered.

For someone in his position, there may only be one way out:

Trending

What a time to be alive.

***

Related:

‘Wow’! Kevin Spacey’s response to allegation from actor Anthony Rapp raises eyebrows

‘BULLSH*T.’ Gabriel Malor LEVELS Kevin Spacey for ‘coming out’ after allegations, BLASTS media

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: gaygay manhomosexualRoy Mooresexual misconduct