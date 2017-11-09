Now that Alabama GOP Senate hopeful Roy Moore has been accused of having a sexual relationship with a then-14-year-old girl — as well as other teenage women — while he was in his 30s, he faces the very real prospect of getting figuratively tarred and feathered.

For someone in his position, there may only be one way out:

Has Roy Moore decided to live as a homosexual yet? — Jimmy (@jneutron1969) November 9, 2017

going to be wild when roy moore announces he chooses now to live his as a gay man — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) November 9, 2017

What a time to be alive.

There's literally going to be at least one new pervert outed every day now. This is our new normal. pic.twitter.com/HHlBGJqwH2 — Jaime (@noahsmom7) November 9, 2017

***

