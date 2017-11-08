At long last, Barack Obama is reporting for jury duty in Chicago:
NOW: Confirmed Fmr. President Barack Obama reports for jury duty in Cook County Weds AM. Security upped. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/9rEhkhAajt
— Brad Edwards (@tvbrad) November 8, 2017
Just don’t expect him to be much more qualified than a juror on the Bob Menendez case.
Great, another person who has no idea what a US Senator does. https://t.co/YeXdwVF5Sb
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) November 8, 2017
Ha!
winner
— RandomTweeterGuy (@BradyCarrbaugh) November 8, 2017
10/10
— You named it "Brad" (@SpawnOfDanelaw) November 8, 2017
— Andrew Stroud (@AndrewStroud92) November 8, 2017