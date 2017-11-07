As Twitchy told you, James Comey has officially joined Twitter. Like, it’s official and everything. But in doing so, he may have made a huge mistake:
James Comey has open messaging on Twitter pic.twitter.com/pqiDLZgbpz
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) November 7, 2017
DMs are open, a man of the people pic.twitter.com/L5an3gUQHu
— Alec Scott (@alecscott14) November 7, 2017
What could possibly go wrong? Only, you know, everything.
“Lordy, what did I get myself into!”
— TocksNedlog (@gypsyluc) November 7, 2017
— Brad Hayes 🇦🇺 (@eggrage87) November 7, 2017
Welcome to your nightmare, James Comey! Ahahahahahaha! pic.twitter.com/x4Z4SLhyaN
— Greg Dossier (@Gregonimo) November 7, 2017
That poor poor man. He has no idea what’s coming.
— Eric Shaffer (@LordShaffy) November 7, 2017
This, but with rivers of brown steamy chunky liquid instead of purring balls of fluff. pic.twitter.com/jiRJ8Px2B5
— Spooky 🎄CHRISTMAS🎄 (@fiskasaurusrex) November 7, 2017
That seems unlikely to be sustainable.
— Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) November 7, 2017
For now. I give it 12 hrs.
— Phil Prange (@PhilPrange) November 7, 2017
Guess we’ll find out for sure soon enough. In the meantime, @redsteeze at least managed to get this one in while he still can:
Best I could do on short notice pic.twitter.com/VqjhFygF22
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) November 7, 2017
He is currently drafting two versions of his reply
— Mark Rubello (@MarkRubello) November 7, 2017
Snort.