We know Daylight Savings ended on Sunday, but when you find a zinger as good as this one from Ana Navarro, it’s never too late to bust out the ol’ spotlight.

Y’all ready for this?

Me: Did u remember to set ur clock back an hour? Friend: I wish we could set life back a year. Me: Hell. Trump’s set us back a century. — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) November 5, 2017

Comedy gold like that only comes around once in a blue moon. Did you have to change your underwear from laughing so hard?

Keep your sense of humor, it's critical! — Laura Perlman (@lperlman27) November 5, 2017

Actually, if that’s Ana’s sense of humor, we’d advise her to ditch it for a better one.

One must usually go to the halls of a high school to find this level of wit. https://t.co/oqnPF07viX — Blaknsam (@Blaknsam) November 6, 2017

Like Trump or hate him, that joke was just plain awful.