The NYPD has been building a case against the predatory producer for allegedly raping actress Paz de la Huerta twice in 2010.

Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said last week the department is sharing information with DA Cy Vance’s office and the next step would be to obtain an arrest warrant to pick up Weinstein in Arizona, where he is in rehab.

But Vance instead plans on presenting a case to a grand jury first and waiting for an indictment, the sources said.