It’s about damn time:
Breaking: Manhattan DA to seek Weinstein indictment next week https://t.co/OihNlGgPQx
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 7, 2017
More from the New York Post:
The NYPD has been building a case against the predatory producer for allegedly raping actress Paz de la Huerta twice in 2010.
Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said last week the department is sharing information with DA Cy Vance’s office and the next step would be to obtain an arrest warrant to pick up Weinstein in Arizona, where he is in rehab.
But Vance instead plans on presenting a case to a grand jury first and waiting for an indictment, the sources said.
Cyrus Vance, Jr. got tired of looking like a corrupt pol taking a payoff, apparently. https://t.co/YatSYkSQ0q
— Jeff B back in black (@EsotericCD) November 7, 2017
Now the DA wants to do his job…🙄
— Bool & Balm (@izuready) November 7, 2017
Well, better late than never, right?
Good!
— Le Kiwi Resists (@nzhippygirl) November 7, 2017
In any event, one thing’s for sure:
Man of the year should go to Ronan Farrow. If the Manhattan DA is lowering the boom on Weinstein, the Hollywood dam is gonna bust.
— olliander (@ollieblog) November 7, 2017
Let’s hope so. It’s long past time.
***
