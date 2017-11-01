Move over, Gillespie-voters-running-minority-kids-over ad. You’ve got competition:

What is it w/ liberals like @guzman4delegate accusing R's of running over people w/ cars. In light of NYC, this is even more insensitive. pic.twitter.com/y6GwYc1YBv — PWCGOP (@PWCGOP) November 1, 2017

Geez Louise.

Chairwoman Dottie Miller issued this statement on Elizabeth Guzman's mailer suggesting Del. Lingamfelter runs over people with his car. pic.twitter.com/uCxgv1b7oz — PWCGOP (@PWCGOP) November 1, 2017

What is wrong with Virginia Democrats?

The Democrat Party has lost its mind. https://t.co/JSuY316WnE — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) November 1, 2017

That’s an understatement.

***

