Parking laws are for haters and losers:

Despite @ArlingtonVA laws prohibiting this behavior, I came across this car that had just been parked on the sidewalk at Gateway Park pic.twitter.com/UYrDwnxWos — Bilsko (@Bilsko) October 31, 2017

Perhaps some of you recognize this vehicle? — Bilsko (@Bilsko) October 31, 2017

Guess who!

Just passed Seb Gorka on the Hill. His license plate is "ART WAR" pic.twitter.com/CFG471373A — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) July 31, 2017

When you’re Sebastian Gorka, rules evidently don’t apply.

LULZ. You can't make this stuff up. — Pradheep Shanker MD (@Neoavatara) October 31, 2017

Apparently, he doesn't know the "Art of Parking." — Brenda J LaGoon (@BrendaLaGrone) October 31, 2017

And of course he parked on the sidewalk. Common decency, respect for municipalities & the law are for regular people. — Roosevelt's Ghost (@realPelicanfarm) October 31, 2017

Of COURSE Gorka parks on the sidewalk — Marc Rod (@marcrod97) October 31, 2017

Amusingly, this is Sebastian Gorka's car. No really, it is. The vanity plates give it away. What a prat. https://t.co/78vi8v5F3K — Jeff B back in black (@EsotericCD) October 31, 2017

Worth noting that, as indicated by the badges on Seb's Mustang, he drives the 2.3L EcoBoost, not the 5.0L V8 GT. Pretty beta if you ask me. — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) October 31, 2017

Wait wait wait, is this Seb just WALKING THE FUCK AWAY from the car he just parked on the sidewalk??? pic.twitter.com/R0pM2KtN7Y — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) October 31, 2017

So … time to call the cops?

.@ArlingtonVaPD this gentleman needs a tow. — SaltyGary (@SaltyGary) October 31, 2017