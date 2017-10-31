Parking laws are for haters and losers:
Despite @ArlingtonVA laws prohibiting this behavior, I came across this car that had just been parked on the sidewalk at Gateway Park pic.twitter.com/UYrDwnxWos
— Bilsko (@Bilsko) October 31, 2017
Perhaps some of you recognize this vehicle?
— Bilsko (@Bilsko) October 31, 2017
Guess who!
Just passed Seb Gorka on the Hill. His license plate is "ART WAR" pic.twitter.com/CFG471373A
— Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) July 31, 2017
GOOOOOOORKA pic.twitter.com/eH1QKOCGn8
— Adam Juskewitch (@juskewitch) October 31, 2017
When you’re Sebastian Gorka, rules evidently don’t apply.
wtf @sebgorka https://t.co/vhqE8kpOcT
— Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) October 31, 2017
LULZ. You can't make this stuff up.
— Pradheep Shanker MD (@Neoavatara) October 31, 2017
Apparently, he doesn't know the "Art of Parking."
— Brenda J LaGoon (@BrendaLaGrone) October 31, 2017
And of course he parked on the sidewalk. Common decency, respect for municipalities & the law are for regular people.
— Roosevelt's Ghost (@realPelicanfarm) October 31, 2017
Of COURSE Gorka parks on the sidewalk
— Marc Rod (@marcrod97) October 31, 2017
Amusingly, this is Sebastian Gorka's car. No really, it is. The vanity plates give it away. What a prat. https://t.co/78vi8v5F3K
— Jeff B back in black (@EsotericCD) October 31, 2017
Worth noting that, as indicated by the badges on Seb's Mustang, he drives the 2.3L EcoBoost, not the 5.0L V8 GT. Pretty beta if you ask me.
— Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) October 31, 2017
Wait wait wait, is this Seb just WALKING THE FUCK AWAY from the car he just parked on the sidewalk??? pic.twitter.com/R0pM2KtN7Y
— Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) October 31, 2017
So … time to call the cops?
.@ArlingtonVaPD this gentleman needs a tow.
— SaltyGary (@SaltyGary) October 31, 2017
When you see a parking hazard in #ArlingtonVA, please report to dispatch at 703-558-2222 for investigation. Thank you.
— ArlingtonCountyPD (@ArlingtonVaPD) October 31, 2017