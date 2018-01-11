This week is a pretty significant one, as New York Times investigative reporter Jodi Kantor points out:

This week is the 20th anniversary of the Bill Clinton scandal, formerly known as the Monica Lewinsky scandal. How does that feel to you, given what's going on right now? — jodikantor (@jodikantor) January 11, 2018

“The Bill Clinton Scandal”? Washington Free Beacon executive editor Sonny Bunch would like a word about that:

Nobody calls it the “Bill Clinton Scandal” instead of the “Monica Lewinsky Scandal” because there were MULTIPLE BILL CLINTON SCANDALS. pic.twitter.com/cyTet2Fbb4 — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) January 11, 2018

Sonny takes plenty of crap for his frequently lousy taste in movies, and he deserves it. But on this? He’s exactly right.

“Man, it’s the 20th anniversary of the Bill Clinton Scandal.”

“Whitewater was more than 20 years ago.”

“No, the BILL CLINTON SCANDAL.”

“Pretty sure the whole Paula Jones thing happened earlier than that too.”

“You know, the Bill Clinton Scandal?”

“You mean Gennifer Flowers?" — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) January 11, 2018

There’s plenty more where that came from.