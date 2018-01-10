Looks like all Michael Wolff’s efforts have paid off. “Fire and Fury” will officially be a New York Times bestseller:

Just in: "Fire and Fury" debuts at No. 1 on the @nytimes best sellers list pic.twitter.com/cKtCSvE3ru — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 10, 2018

Hold on just a sec, though:

under "nonfiction." — Catherine Prendergast (@cjp_still) January 10, 2018

Guess if it feels like nonfiction, it is nonfiction. That’s how this works, right?

