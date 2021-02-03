Make no mistake: Rick Wilson is deeply, deeply sorry to all the young men who were preyed upon by his friend and Lincoln Project co-founder John Weaver. Hand to God, Rick had no idea that Weaver had these proclivities (despite those proclivities apparently being an open secret among the political consultant class).

Rick Wilson describes himself as a 57-year-old “straight white dude that lives in North Florida on a swamp” and says he couldn’t have known about Weaver’s predatory behavior because he’s not on “gay Twitter” He also said none of the LP leaders live in the DC rumor mill. pic.twitter.com/NDTOKNQbDK — Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) February 3, 2021

Rick Wilson’s too busy drinkin’ beers from his Confederate cooler to follow Gay Twitter, who is apparently keeping better tabs on John Weaver than the brilliant, D.C.-savvy Lincoln Project luminaries.

These guys are the epitome of the DC rumor mill. If you're going to lie, at least make it believable. — Shane Rider 🇺🇸 (@shaneriderMA) February 3, 2021

Well that's a lie. Rick's been working in politics and been a media darling for years. — Matt (@MattDeLuca) February 3, 2021

Of course it’s a lie. Lying is what Rick Wilson does.

Well, lying, and threatening people:

“The folks who are accusing us of awareness of this are sick. They are in fact putting themselves in jeopardy. I’ll just say that as bluntly as I can. There will be a moment soon where the jeopardy you put yourself in by making those accusations.” – Rick Wilson pic.twitter.com/RRh3YU71I6 — Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) February 3, 2021

Rick’s last sentence there wasn’t a complete thought, but we think we can still get the gist of what he’s saying: those who point out the Lincoln Project’s hypocrisy and apparent attempted coverup of Weaver’s long and disturbing history of sexually propositioning young men had better watch their backs. Or else.

And now the scumbag Rick Wilson threatens people for stating the obvious.

Must have fear in his heart.

Hey Rick, what if one of those kids was yours? https://t.co/EVl1qAWmPL — Gary Doyle (@GetInTheGame18) February 3, 2021

Is Rick still doing the "F around and find out" thing or does that sound too much like a John Weaver proposition DM to a teenage boy https://t.co/5M4q1u0NvI — Jason Hart (@jasonahart) February 3, 2021

Ooooof.