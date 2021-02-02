CNN’s Brian Stelter recently explained on “Reliable Sources” that ackshually, wanting to limit certain media outlets’ speech is not wanting to limit their speech, per se:

To combat "information pollution," CNN’s @brianstelter proposes a “harm-reduction model.” “Reducing a liar's reach is not the same as censoring freedom of speech. Freedom of speech is different than freedom of reach.” pic.twitter.com/vui4KDWZvp — Reliable Sources (@ReliableSources) January 31, 2021

Well, after taking some well deserved criticism for that, Stelter is clarifying what he ackshually ackshually meant.

I was talking about "harm reduction," so, reducing the reach of harmful lies, not of conservative voices per se 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/jxj6Xihuw8 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 2, 2021

He just wanted to reduce the reach of harmful lies, you guys. The fact that he only cited right-leaning or right-wing outlets as examples of harmful lies was just a coincidence! He wasn’t talking about conservative voices, per se!

“Per se” doing a lot of work here https://t.co/dPccCX3czE — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 2, 2021

Don’t ever let anyone tell you that Brian Stelter isn’t into heavy lifting.

"Per se" 🤣 I'm literally a Democrat, but I'm going with a no on this one. pic.twitter.com/NwCg4jH7uv — Marty D. Ridgeway 🇮🇪🏳️‍🌈 (@MartyrD18) February 2, 2021

Not just no, but hell no.

We know exactly what you were "talking about", Brian –>> https://t.co/Up4Whb2QJL https://t.co/bcynt14MSl — Sister Toldjah, VP of BS Detection 😁 (@sistertoldjah) February 2, 2021

CNN is a cesspool of misinformation and lies.

Is this a harmful lie? pic.twitter.com/M4uTeACFou — Mitch Skywalker (@pennysizedbrain) February 2, 2021

If you had to put a dollar value on it, how harmful was this lie? 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/kpW3oU8vZc — HairsniffersforJoe (@Lopper11) February 2, 2021

Tell us, Brian.

Explain why CNN should exist after this. Btw no, I’m not a Tucker or Hannity fan. All cable “news” is poison. Y’all are just no different pic.twitter.com/19ui8QbMTw — Syd (@SydThomas3) February 2, 2021

That’s what’s so obnoxious about people like Brian Stelter. They genuinely believe they’re different, that their lies are somehow less harmful and more equal than lies coming from the opposition. A true journalist would be capable of acknowledging flaws on his own side.

Ergo, Brian Stelter is not a true journalist.

Yet you only believe that “harmful lies” come from only one side. All the time. — RUDY! (@callmedrlike) February 2, 2021

So, again, how much of @CNN's reach should be curtailed the next time they broadcast a harmful falsehood? https://t.co/D3Tz6NYRrR — Scribe Light (@Scribe_Light) February 2, 2021

We all know what Brian Stelter’s answer to that question would be:

“I was talking about reducing the reach of harmful lies, meaning their lies. I’m still okay with our lies.” — CueenQristina (@CueenQristina) February 2, 2021

Exactly.

Unfortunately for Brian:

Your harmful lies are limited by the reach of your ratings. https://t.co/DXIzwbNpGS — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) February 2, 2021

True story.