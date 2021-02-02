Donald Trump made it a dangerous time to tell the truth in America.

So, now that Joe Biden is in the White House, we need to make sure that only the truth gets told:

Here's what the Biden administration could do to fix our truth-challenged information ecosystem, writes our columnist @kevinroose. https://t.co/Rdw1nNwMUX — NYT Media (@nytmedia) February 2, 2021

This sounds promising! What steps do the experts recommend the Biden administration take to put an end to our reality crisis, New York Times tech columnist Kevin Roose?

Assess the damage, and avoid the ‘terrorist’ trap. Appoint a ‘reality czar.’ Audit the algorithms. Enact a ‘social stimulus,’ and fix people’s problems.



Gee, why didn’t we think of that?

Probably because we’re not insane.

NYTimes suggests the Biden administration needs to appoint a “reality czar” to deal with misinformation and extremism. https://t.co/jVNWNJ3e1C — Seth Fiegerman (@sfiegerman) February 2, 2021

Does Kevin really not see a problem with this sort of thing?

Absolute insanity. — Join Or Die (@Oreallynow1) February 2, 2021

No need to reinvent the wheel. Certainly the CCP can help with some best practices. — Suburban Sheepdog (@RobertKuntz) February 2, 2021

To avoid a fascist regime, they turned DC into a military zone, dissent is stifled as treason, laws are quickly made by executive order, and journalists submit to a Ministry of Truth. https://t.co/SLaYrtSVEm — Razor (@hale_razor) February 2, 2021

Kevin Roose’s take on the “reality czar” idea:

It sounds a little dystopian, I’ll grant. But let’s hear them out.

Or, Kevin, how about let’s not?

You certainly did, George. You certainly did.