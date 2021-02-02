Donald Trump made it a dangerous time to tell the truth in America.

So, now that Joe Biden is in the White House, we need to make sure that only the truth gets told:

This sounds promising! What steps do the experts recommend the Biden administration take to put an end to our reality crisis, New York Times tech columnist Kevin Roose?

Gee, why didn’t we think of that?

Probably because we’re not insane.

Does Kevin really not see a problem with this sort of thing?

Kevin Roose’s take on the “reality czar” idea:

It sounds a little dystopian, I’ll grant. But let’s hear them out.

Or, Kevin, how about let’s not?

You certainly did, George. You certainly did.

