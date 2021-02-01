You know what? Sometimes, it’s a good idea not to tweet.
Sometimes, it’s even a great idea not to tweet.
NBC analyst, Republican Voters Against Trump adviser, and self-described “Infuriated GOP Strategist” Mike Murphy had a great opportunity to not tweet about the Lincoln Project’s John Weaver today — and he totally squandered it:
The Weaver story is awful. I strongly condemn what he did, it was predatory. Having known John as a friend for decades, I must say I’ve long known the good Weaver; always on the right side of the fights that counted inside the GOP. That absolves him of nothing, but it is true.
— Mike Murphy (@murphymike) January 31, 2021
Mike. Mike.
“but” https://t.co/Bs70645yPV
— Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) February 1, 2021
There doesn’t always need to be a “but,” Mike.
— let me circle back (@RyanHunsader) February 1, 2021
What the hell is this nonsense @murphymike.
Either you condemn his actions or you don’t, you don’t need to add anything else. https://t.co/DLz7bCE3eM
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 1, 2021
Nooooo Mike.
— bristow72 (@bristow72) February 1, 2021
Dude. pic.twitter.com/7LLf13vDmA
— 👸🏻Å (@LittleMsOpinion) February 1, 2021
— Benjamin Shrader (@DisneyDemocrat) February 1, 2021