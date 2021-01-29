Yesterday, Joe Biden was pleased to announce that the United States will be ramping up efforts to fund abortions in America and around the world:

Today, I issued a Presidential Memorandum to protect and expand access to reproductive health care. I am fully committed to protecting women’s health here at home and around the world. — President Biden (@POTUS) January 29, 2021

This news came as music to feminists’ ears. Well, most feminists, that is.

At least one still found a reason to take issue with it:

Hi President Biden! Thank you so much for doing this. I'm wondering if you could adjust your wording from "women's healthcare" to "healthcare for people who get pregnant and bleed". I am a (trans) woman, but don't need these services. Thank you for your work! — Eliana Rubin (@elianasrubin) January 29, 2021

We scrolled through Eliana’s feed, and as far as we can tell, “she/they” is not a parody account, but rather an actual person who believes that “women” should be scrapped in favor of “people who get pregnant and bleed.”

What’s really amazing is that there are other actual people actually out there who actually think that sort of thing is a good idea:

First & Foremost, Congratulations! Second, if we are going to change it to fit pronoun use, then "Bleeder's Health" is probably the best we can get right now, as not every cis-woman can get pregnant. It's small steps, but we will get there! — AC (@AsheaSaunders) January 29, 2021

I think we can come up with something different. Instead of bleeder what about "Incubation Health" — James Michael (@JerzeeBoy1987) January 29, 2021

It’s bad enough that pro-aborts have tried to reframe abortion as “reproductive health” or “reproductive rights.” But the new wokeness almost makes that BS seem quaint by comparison.

I mean, "women's healthcare" is fine. I had a full hysterectomy in July and obviously can't "get pregnant and bleed." There's no need to split hairs like that. It just sounds stupid, as we all know what is being referred to. — Tracie Ⓥ 🐘 (@TPDMomof3) January 29, 2021

This is dehumanizing to all women but especially exclusive of those that identify as women who have undergone a hysterectomy/oophorectomy. They don’t bleed and can’t get pregnant nor do they have ovaries/uterus but still require healthcare & estrogen hormone treatment therapy. — Carley Yawn (@CarleyYawn) January 29, 2021

Nice job, Eliana. Great work all around.

Healthcare for people who get pregnant and bleed… That one just rolls off the tongue doesn't it? — Darren W (@D50057682) January 29, 2021

Personally, I don’t want to be labeled as a “person who bleeds.” This is gross 😂 good lordtttttt get a grip — suzanne bevis (@Suzanne0711) January 29, 2021

so we don’t even get to be called women now? just people who bleed and get pregnant? progress! https://t.co/IvtaC3Sac3 — Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) January 29, 2021

Women have fought long and hard for equal rights to men. Now you want women to be called “people that bleed”? This is women’s rights being erased before our eyes. Men have finally found a way to circle back to the early 1900’s. — [email protected] (@KarenMc97656499) January 29, 2021

Well, Joe Biden does like women — sorry, bleeders — who circle back.

this is literally erasing women — cortatija🦋 (@cortatija) January 29, 2021