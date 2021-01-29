Another hot scoop from Brian Stelter’s fellow CNN hall monitor Oliver Darcy, and you’ll never guess what it’s about.

We kid, of course. You know exactly what it’s about:

CNN is Real News about what’s on Fox News.

We have no doubt that it’s very difficult to wake up every morning and know that you’re Oliver Darcy.

CNN still hasn’t come to grips with Andrew Cuomo’s role in the COVID19 pandemic and the deaths of thousands of nursing home residents from COVID19. Guess it’s no wonder that Oliver’s struggling to understand how Fox News could talk about Andrew Cuomo while Jen Psaki is circling back.

Yeah, let’s circle back to that, shall we?

