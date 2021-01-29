Based on what we’ve seen so far, Jen Psaki’s White House press secretary skills are decidedly lacking.

But for what it’s worth, CNN’s John Harwood would disagree with that assessment:

Jen Psaki is a very disciplined briefer — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) January 29, 2021

OK, then, all but one of her press secretary skills are decidedly lacking. Because when it comes to dodging questions, Psaki has the discipline of a black belt.

Cuomo on nursing home deaths: “Who cares [where they died]? They died!” pic.twitter.com/VECpQNKF2I — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 29, 2021

Its very easy when you don't have to answer any questions. https://t.co/x7IGQLM2LV — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) January 29, 2021

She makes it look so effortless!

We're gonna need to circle back on this. — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) January 29, 2021

I'll have to .. um … circle back to you on that one, champ. — The Count of Monte Crisco (@u1oo) January 29, 2021

Circling around is tough work. — Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) January 29, 2021

Saying “I’ll circle back” is tough https://t.co/2N3JBfZp6h — Mindy (@just_mindy) January 29, 2021

Is "Circle Back" her Secret Service codename? If not, why not? — Ken Shepherd (@KenShepherd) January 29, 2021

Hope she sees this, bro. She's gonna have to circle back. https://t.co/dk4DO30rs0 — The First (@TheFirstonTV) January 29, 2021

***

Related:

‘Swamp’s back, y’all!’ Jen Psaki will circle back to recusal questions about Biden Treasury Secretary, $800k in hedge fund speaking fees