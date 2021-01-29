Based on what we’ve seen so far, Jen Psaki’s White House press secretary skills are decidedly lacking.

But for what it’s worth, CNN’s John Harwood would disagree with that assessment:

OK, then, all but one of her press secretary skills are decidedly lacking. Because when it comes to dodging questions, Psaki has the discipline of a black belt.

She makes it look so effortless!

***

