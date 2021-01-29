Based on what we’ve seen so far, Jen Psaki’s White House press secretary skills are decidedly lacking.
But for what it’s worth, CNN’s John Harwood would disagree with that assessment:
Jen Psaki is a very disciplined briefer
— John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) January 29, 2021
OK, then, all but one of her press secretary skills are decidedly lacking. Because when it comes to dodging questions, Psaki has the discipline of a black belt.
Cuomo on nursing home deaths: “Who cares [where they died]? They died!” pic.twitter.com/VECpQNKF2I
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 29, 2021
Its very easy when you don't have to answer any questions. https://t.co/x7IGQLM2LV
— Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) January 29, 2021
She makes it look so effortless!
We're gonna need to circle back on this.
— Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) January 29, 2021
I'll have to .. um … circle back to you on that one, champ.
— The Count of Monte Crisco (@u1oo) January 29, 2021
Let’s circle back to that….. https://t.co/iLfcyCEDxu
— NevilleTheCat (@FearTheFloof) January 29, 2021
Circling around is tough work.
— Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) January 29, 2021
Saying “I’ll circle back” is tough https://t.co/2N3JBfZp6h
— Mindy (@just_mindy) January 29, 2021
Is "Circle Back" her Secret Service codename? If not, why not?
— Ken Shepherd (@KenShepherd) January 29, 2021
Hope she sees this, bro. She's gonna have to circle back. https://t.co/dk4DO30rs0
— The First (@TheFirstonTV) January 29, 2021
***
