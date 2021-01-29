CNN’s Chris Cillizza has come to a disturbing realization about New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

We just hope you’re ready for it:

 

Nothing gets past Chris Cillizza. Nothing.

It really is.

The headline’s gold, too:

Amazing.

Trending

We’re glad that Chris decided there might be something to people’s criticisms of Andrew Cuomo. Only took him til now to come to that decision.

Only took a deep “analysis”:

The New York governor’s daily coronavirus briefings became must-see TV as Cuomo, in his characteristic “I’m-walking-here” patois, delivered updates on the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the Empire State and provided insight into how he and his administration were working to combat the virus.

It was, for many, a refreshing palate cleanser from the obfuscation, spin and denialism that defined how Trump and his administration responded to the virus through the spring and summer of 2020.

Well, it turns out that all the hype obscured a troubling reality: That the New York State Department of Health was drastically undercounting deaths from Covid-19 among nursing home residents. That’s at least according to a new report released by New York Attorney General Letitia James, who (like Cuomo) is a Democrat.

There’s much we still don’t know. But here’s something we do know: Should James’ report be borne out, it would occasion a serious reexamination of Cuomo’s performance during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

If what we’ve all known to be true about Andrew Cuomo turns out to be true, then it would occasion a serious re-examination of his performance. You can tell that Chris Cillizza is having a really difficult time coming to grips with the reality those outside the MSM have been living in all this time.

Guess it’s been difficult for them to see what Andrew Cuomo is because it’s so dark up his butt.

Real head-scratcher, that.

All Chris Cillizza does is carry on.

So weird.

