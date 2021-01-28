In case you missed it, yesterday, NBC News’ Ken Dilanian recently wrote about some troubling news (first reported by Mother Jones’ David Corn) regarding Joe Biden’s senior director for cyber policy, Anne Neuberger. You see, Neuberger’s foundation, the Yehuda and Anne Neuberger Foundation, has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to AIPAC:

A family foundation linked to President Biden's senior director for cyber policy on the WH National Security Council donated more than half a million dollars in recent years to the main pro-Israel lobbying group in Washington, according to public records. https://t.co/9UgoaO5TpZ — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 27, 2021

More from NBC News:

The donations, first reported by David Corn of Mother Jones magazine, do not appear to pose a legal issue, but some current and former national security officials told NBC News they risk creating the possible appearance of bias in favor of Israel by a top American official. While Israel is a close American ally, it operates in its own interest and aggressively spies on the U.S., including using cyber capabilities, current and former officials say. Other current and former officials disagreed, saying they do not think the donations pose a problem.

Yeah, see, Ken Dilanian should’ve listened to that second group of current and former officials and not written this story.

Really great story for today of all days, thanks for reminding us where we stand and putting us in our place. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) January 28, 2021

Yesterday was International Holocaust Remembrance Day, so yes, fantastic timing.

Imagine publishing this on Holocaust Remembrance Day — idf duck brigade (@missjabotinsky) January 28, 2021

Great story for Holocaust Remembrance Day. #Antisemitism Great job @NBCNews — Jenny Kaiser (@JennyThinks) January 28, 2021

Well done, guys.

This investigation has uncovered no crime, but it wants everyone to believe that a public servant has dual loyalties because of her family's contributions. This Isn't a SCOOP, it's a smear campaign against a Jewish woman without cause. It's tabloid journalism at its very worst. — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) January 28, 2021

Guess NBC News has noticed how much love Ilhan Omar gets for her dual-loyalty crap and decided to try their luck.

This is how anti-semitism works. — rmschloss (@rmschloss) January 28, 2021

Is this NBC or Stormfront? — Bob Smith (@GenericBobSmith) January 28, 2021

Guess pushback like that eventually got to NBC News:

EDITOR’S NOTE: After a number of readers raised issues with this article, NBC News conducted a review and has determined that it fell short of our reporting standards. https://t.co/d9qxYFL8lY pic.twitter.com/k7sMtfLhXB — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 28, 2021

They have reporting standards? Could’ve fooled us.

NBC News has taken this ridiculous smear down and added an editor's note, which doesn't explain how it got published in the first place. https://t.co/DDXfex7cR3 — AG (@AGHamilton29) January 28, 2021

Well, the thing is, they haven’t taken it down … they’ve just added an extra step for people interested in reading it. In the interest of transparency with their readers. As if the fact that they published it at all wasn’t transparent enough.

So why is the story still up? — Sherry O'Connor (@soconnor66) January 28, 2021

Then pull it down! — hope returns (@klovanchicago) January 28, 2021

But if they pull it down, then people won’t be able to read about the shady Jews funneling money to Israel and then what’s even the point?

NBC put out tons of critical stories over the past four years that relied exclusively on anonymous sources. But suddenly, that's against policy. LOL. — BillHobson (@BillHobson1) January 28, 2021