In case you missed it, yesterday, NBC News’ Ken Dilanian recently wrote about some troubling news (first reported by Mother Jones’ David Corn) regarding Joe Biden’s senior director for cyber policy, Anne Neuberger. You see, Neuberger’s foundation, the Yehuda and Anne Neuberger Foundation, has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to AIPAC:

The donations, first reported by David Corn of Mother Jones magazine, do not appear to pose a legal issue, but some current and former national security officials told NBC News they risk creating the possible appearance of bias in favor of Israel by a top American official. While Israel is a close American ally, it operates in its own interest and aggressively spies on the U.S., including using cyber capabilities, current and former officials say.

Other current and former officials disagreed, saying they do not think the donations pose a problem.

Yeah, see, Ken Dilanian should’ve listened to that second group of current and former officials and not written this story.

Yesterday was International Holocaust Remembrance Day, so yes, fantastic timing.

Well done, guys.

Guess NBC News has noticed how much love Ilhan Omar gets for her dual-loyalty crap and decided to try their luck.

Guess pushback like that eventually got to NBC News:

They have reporting standards? Could’ve fooled us.

Well, the thing is, they haven’t taken it down … they’ve just added an extra step for people interested in reading it. In the interest of transparency with their readers. As if the fact that they published it at all wasn’t transparent enough.

But if they pull it down, then people won’t be able to read about the shady Jews funneling money to Israel and then what’s even the point?

