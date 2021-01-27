If you’ve had trouble making heads or tails of the whole Reddit-GameStop trading boom thing, it’s OK.

All you really need to know is that it’s Donald Trump’s fault:

How Trumpism explains the GameStop stock surgehttps://t.co/DFSgxe265j — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) January 27, 2021

Ah, Chris Cillizza. You never disappoint, do you?

Let’s hear the explanation for this one:

What’s the end game for the GameStop surgers? Like, now that they have proven the point that they can take a stock that the pros have declared moribund and revive it — at least for a moment — what do they do now? Because they don’t really believe that GameStop is suddenly the new Amazon or Apple or Google. It’s still mostly a business that derives its value from brick and mortar stores in malls. Which, again, is not exactly a big growth area in the coming years. The point is that there is no real point beyond showing up the pros — proving to them that they aren’t as smart as they think they are and that they don’t have the ability to control everything. Which, again, has its roots in Trumpism. The entire notion of Trump’s candidacy and presidency was to stick it to the elites. And then, well, uh, there wasn’t really a plan beyond that. The screwjob was the point. (Montreal screwjob reference!)

Speaking of screwjobs, how ’bout that Chris Cillizza, huh?

God damnit I knew I could count on you, Chris. https://t.co/dC9nXFrAMM — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) January 27, 2021

Always.

it doesn't — ska scholar (@CTWritePretty) January 27, 2021

"It's worth noting that Reddit was also a gathering spot for some of the most ardent Trump supporters in 2016." LMAO. Its a gathering spot for the internet — arab cowboy (@angrytarek) January 27, 2021

Hey, man. Chris is just a journalist. You can’t expect him to know that!

Chris. no — Jon Carlson (@joncarlson) January 27, 2021

chris is on a 100% bad-take streak. the man does not not miss — 🚀ASTROKITT3N🚀 (@5P4C3K1773N) January 27, 2021

It's amazing how bad your analysis is. — jon rosenberg🕺🌯 (@jonrosenberg) January 27, 2021

They really do. Nice work if you can get it.

If I were this bad at my job I would be fired right away — Rocket Fuel Josh 🌹 (@JoshNH4H) January 27, 2021

Maybe you could get a job making solar panels.

We’re not sure how this Reddit/GameStop stuff is gonna play out, but we can at least be certain that Chris Cillizza is going to keep finding ways to make an ass of himself.

This is a Certified Cillizza Moment — 🇺🇸 Pooler 🇵🇷 (@7th_ET) January 27, 2021

And we’re here for every single one.