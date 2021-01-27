Joe Biden hasn’t been president for very long, but it’s already abundantly clear that his relationship with the media is far cozier than Donald Trump’s was (with the occasional exception, of course).

They’ve got kind of mutual-appreciation-society kind of thing going on. So when the White House press corps licks Joe Biden’s hand, it’s only natural that he toss some treats their way.

So that’s what he did yesterday:

Biden tells the press they're the "smartest group of people in town." — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) January 26, 2021

Watch:

BIDEN: "This press is the smartest group of people in town." pic.twitter.com/TMopa6EXoK — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 26, 2021

Guess it’s easy to say something like that with a straight face when you’ve been lying for as many decades as Joe Biden has.

Where are the fact-checkers on this?

Begging for a fact check — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) January 26, 2021

Glenn Kessler! Where are you, Glenn? Or how about Daniel Dale?

@ddale8 we need a fact check here please… — SK8 Wireless (@SK8Wireless) January 27, 2021

We kid, of course. We already know how Daniel Dale would characterize this one:

CNN factchecker guy: highly factual! https://t.co/80yCxX4s9a — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) January 27, 2021

With just a soupçon of nuance.

Reciprocation is the key to any long-lasting loving relationship — Wallace E. Rhymes, III (@wallacerhymes) January 27, 2021

It’s true.

Every now and then you have to throw some kind words to your water carriers to keep their strength up. https://t.co/2wZ11mld8t — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) January 27, 2021

This is the kind of judgement we are dealing with, folks. It's going to be a four year ass kissing competition, and I can predict they will both win. — Mike (@miguel_wig) January 26, 2021

Biden and the "press" pic.twitter.com/QOAsRyHx1b — 👑 Øûÿðýùý² Áûÿþóôýçàüýûá 👑 (@Decepticon81) January 27, 2021

***

Related:

CNN fact checker Daniel Dale takes on Joe Biden’s economic speech and finds it ‘highly factual,’ despite ‘some nuances’