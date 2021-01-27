New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo recently blamed government incompetence for the COVID19 pandemic.

.@NYGovCuomo: "Incompetent government kills people. More people died than needed to die in Covid. That’s the truth." pic.twitter.com/kSiTDCUSFY — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 26, 2021

As Janice Dean pointed out, Cuomo doesn’t seem to realize that he should’ve been looking in a mirror when he said that. Cuomo’s often struggled with a lack of self-awareness, but it’s gotten especially bad during the pandemic.

It’s gotten to the point when you can pretty much set your watch by him projecting, which is basically what the Babylon Bee did:

You’ve done it again, Babylon Bee. You magnificent bastards.

I mean, it’s getting spooky now. — Kathleen McKinley (@KatMcKinley) January 27, 2021