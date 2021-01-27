New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo recently blamed government incompetence for the COVID19 pandemic.

As Janice Dean pointed out, Cuomo doesn’t seem to realize that he should’ve been looking in a mirror when he said that. Cuomo’s often struggled with a lack of self-awareness, but it’s gotten especially bad during the pandemic.

It’s gotten to the point when you can pretty much set your watch by him projecting, which is basically what the Babylon Bee did:

You’ve done it again, Babylon Bee. You magnificent bastards.

Tags: Andrew CuomoBabylon BeecoronavirusCOVIDCOVID19governmentNew York