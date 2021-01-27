Today is International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

And what better way to honor the victims and survivors of the Holocaust than by comparing Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler?

Is it wrong to compare Trump to Hitler? No. | Opinion https://t.co/Aj4VgBS7eq — The Philadelphia Inquirer (@PhillyInquirer) January 27, 2021

Retired Philadelphia Inquirer editor David Lee Preston writes:

Many people find it offensive to use the Holocaust as a yardstick for the political excesses of the last four years that culminated in the storming of Washington on Jan. 6. They believe that to mention Donald Trump and Adolf Hitler in the same breath, as Spike Lee did on Sunday in an awards speech, disrespects the millions of innocent victims and survivors, diminishing the enormity of the Nazis’ crimes. As a son of Holocaust survivors and a grandson of four murdered Jews, I might be expected to agree. But I do not. I think Trump’s ability to incite followers under the banner of white nationalism has enabled us to better understand Hitler’s sway over the Germans, connecting us to the real people in the old black-and-white photo images and newsreels that show the masses with arms outstretched toward their führer.

Donald Trump undoubtedly helped to whip up anger and inspired a cult-like following. He was divisive and demagogic. He turned a blind eye to political violence. And you know what? So did Barack Obama. So has AOC. So has Maxine Waters. And a lot of other Democratic politicians.

Are they Hitler? Not even close.

Wrong? I don't know. Stupid? YES IT IS DEFINITELY STUPID, YOU MORON. https://t.co/yu5jEFAx9x — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 27, 2021

Yes — Joan Triomp (@JTriomp) January 27, 2021

Yes — Javier Gómez (@javichugom) January 27, 2021

Blatantly yes — White Goodman (@fatwhitegoodman) January 27, 2021

It's Holocaust Remembrance Day. I would say, have a little decency, but our media is full of morally bankrupt individuals. Hence, how headlines like this take shape. https://t.co/n2dm0hgtlN — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) January 27, 2021

They really thought it would be a good idea to post this *today*.. — Samantha ☃️ ☕ (@_Accio_Coffee_) January 27, 2021

They’re actually posting this on Holocaust Memorial Day. https://t.co/ChuQ3JfPBt — Michelle 🐟 (@Chat_Mort) January 27, 2021

Amazing you scumbags would tweet this on Holocaust Remembrance Day. — (•_•) (@AsTheWorldBurnz) January 27, 2021

publishing this on International Holocaust Remembrance Day is particularly evil — Nathan Klein (@NathanKleinDC) January 27, 2021

Yeah, we’d say this is pretty offensive, Mr. Preston. Hardly a fitting tribute to Holocaust victims.

this is gross, not to mention incredibly stupid — dr. florida man 🌺 (@2rick2morty) January 27, 2021

A genuinely absurd statement, comparison, and opinion piece. Not defending Trump – but really. — Norman M. Valz (@Norm_Valz) January 27, 2021

People like @DavidLeePreston will demean the lives of millions of dead for a short-term partisan fix. Shameful. https://t.co/8pfM9IChBV — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) January 27, 2021

Is it wrong to compare The Phileldelphia Inquirer to garbage? No. — JTrainMF (@ReasonableDrunk) January 27, 2021

Pro tip: Next time you consider comparing an American politician to Adolf Hitler … don’t.