Andrew Cuomo is a bad person, exhibit 74927495958273B:

.@NYGovCuomo: "Incompetent government kills people. More people died than needed to die in Covid. That’s the truth." pic.twitter.com/kSiTDCUSFY — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 26, 2021

We can’t even with this guy. We literally cannot.

His incompetence by forcing sick COVID patients into nursing homes. The total numbers of dead senior citizens we still don’t know! — StockChartArt (@CasualtyWar) January 26, 2021

Two of those senior citizens were Janice Dean’s in-laws. She’s spent months trying to hold Andrew Cuomo to account for his starring role in the COVID19 pandemic — even in the face of much of the media’s continued efforts to paint Cuomo as a hero — and every time he opens his smug, stupid mouth, she’s there to call him out:

He’s right. Too bad he doesn’t realize he’s talking about himself. https://t.co/LQ1C1Bhxlo — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) January 26, 2021

For a guy as vain as Andrew Cuomo, you’d think he’d have a mirror or something.

🔥🔥🔥 — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) January 27, 2021

One of the things we love most about Janice Dean is her ability to nail Andrew Cuomo to the wall without having to resort to Cuomo-style viciousness.

Watching him makes me so angry. I didn’t know I could actually hate someone I’ve never met — ChristopherChartsombus (@chartsombus) January 26, 2021

I understand that feeling — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) January 27, 2021

She understands it all too well.