We can’t even with this guy. We literally cannot.

Two of those senior citizens were Janice Dean’s in-laws. She’s spent months trying to hold Andrew Cuomo to account for his starring role in the COVID19 pandemic — even in the face of much of the media’s continued efforts to paint Cuomo as a hero — and every time he opens his smug, stupid mouth, she’s there to call him out:

For a guy as vain as Andrew Cuomo, you’d think he’d have a mirror or something.

One of the things we love most about Janice Dean is her ability to nail Andrew Cuomo to the wall without having to resort to Cuomo-style viciousness.

She understands it all too well.

