Democratic strategist and CNN commentator Hilary Rosen — one of the three Hilary Rosens former Obama press secretary Jay Carney knows personally — recently weighed in on Mitch McConnell’s power-sharing agreement with regard to the Senate filibuster:

I’m glad that two Senate Democrats confirmed today they will not vote to end the legislative filibuster. They agree with President Biden and me on protecting the Senate.



With this win, we can move forward with a 50-50 power-sharing agreement built on the 2001 precedent. pic.twitter.com/fHUCFxxXh8 — Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) January 26, 2021

If McConnell was in charge, he’d kill the filibuster in a heartbeat and come up with some rationale that blamed Democrats for his duplicity. He doesn’t play. Don’t give up. #EndTheFilibuster https://t.co/883WikaLFu — Hilary Rosen (@hilaryr) January 26, 2021

Oh, for sure. If Mitch McConnell were in charge of the Senate, that filibuster would be dead and buried with the rest of the Grim Reaper’s victims.

Folks, know your legislative history better. #McConnell ended the filibuster for one of the most important votes Senators take, namely a Supreme Court nomination. And if he needed it for legislation – if he ever wanted to actually pass anything but tax cuts – he'd do it again. — Hilary Rosen (@hilaryr) January 26, 2021

And speaking of folks who need to know their legislative history better, how about that Hilary Rosen, huh?

Who's going to tell her? — Mostly Essential Beard (@llcthecableguy) January 26, 2021

Tell her what?

He was literally just in charge, you idiot — The H2 (@TheH2) January 26, 2021

Like, he literally was.

He was in charge. For six years, he didn't do what you just said he'd do in a heartbeat. — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) January 26, 2021

Mcconnell was literally in charge 2 weeks ago, and didn't do this. — Atticus 🇻🇦 (@Ardoramdon) January 26, 2021

Genuinely hard to argue that McConnell would’ve ended the legislative filibuster if he didn’t for his six years as Majority leader, including 4 years of intense pressure from an R President and needless Democrat filibusters of pandemic relief, police reform, and more. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) January 26, 2021

McConnell has been in charge and Schumer still filibustered Scott’s police bill based on his race alone. https://t.co/vjyTnRo1Dl — kaitlin, holy RINO batman (@thefactualprep) January 26, 2021

Welcome back to another episode of "Stupid, or Just Dishonest!" — Sp.D.–Doctorate of Shit Posting (@cheapoldbstd) January 26, 2021

Why not a bit of both?

McConnell was in charge. Do you people hear yourselves? https://t.co/uCElhz8m8z — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 26, 2021

I’m old enough to remember that @LeaderMcConnell was in charge for the past 6 years. Where have you been? — Polybius Champion🐂💨 (@PolybiusChamp) January 26, 2021

On CNN, of course!