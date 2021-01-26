Democratic strategist and CNN commentator Hilary Rosen — one of the three Hilary Rosens former Obama press secretary Jay Carney knows personally — recently weighed in on Mitch McConnell’s power-sharing agreement with regard to the Senate filibuster:

Oh, for sure. If Mitch McConnell were in charge of the Senate, that filibuster would be dead and buried with the rest of the Grim Reaper’s victims.

And speaking of folks who need to know their legislative history better, how about that Hilary Rosen, huh?

Tell her what?

Like, he literally was.

Why not a bit of both?

On CNN, of course!

