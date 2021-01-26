Donald Trump may have incited the erection, but it’s Joe Biden who’s laying out big packages.

At least according to Jen Psaki:

“He laid out his big package” — @jrpsaki on Biden’s Covid recovery plan — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 26, 2021

Watch:

“He laid out his big package” pic.twitter.com/gP3sEPFvjG — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 26, 2021

Oh, my!

Giggles aside, this is far from the only time Psaki has given people cause to cringe. And it definitely won’t be the last.

This is basically the entire presser: https://t.co/KYn1LR8NwI — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) January 26, 2021

Summary of Jen Psaki presser thus far: “We’re going to need to circle back before we circle back to circle back on circling back so we can move forward with circling back and then we can circle back” — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 26, 2021

She’s only been at this for less than a week and she’s already in over her head.

Maybe it'll get better as she grows into the role, but Psaki pressers have very few answers to even basic questions, and she often seems totally unaware of even the premise of some of the most basic questions she receives. It's painful. — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) January 26, 2021