After holding their breath for four long years, the New York Times can finally exhale.

It’s going to be OK, everyone. Because Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are here, and we’re entering a new golden age in American politics — and American journalism.

Behold:

The front page of The New York Times for Jan. 21, 2021. pic.twitter.com/BgJlU0BEvh — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 21, 2021

It’s good to be back, isn’t it?

This headline seems like a dream I’ve often had, but this time I’ll wake up and it will be real. A government of the people. By the people. For the people. #Inauguration2021 https://t.co/HqJGCQsJzn — Heather Wagner (@Heatherwag) January 21, 2021

This New York Times natsec correspondent (and CNN contributor), for one, is absolutely beaming:

Now, that’s what I call a front page. On days when the world shakes, there’s nothing that captures the moment quite like A1 of the print edition. https://t.co/lNbfk7eAoR — David Sanger (@SangerNYT) January 21, 2021

The world shook yesterday! What a time to be alive!

It’s like they couldn’t wait to tell everyone they could go back to brunch and immediately back to sleep. I guess covering governmental problems isn’t a priority when the Dems are in the WH. https://t.co/SWlatX4TSj — Renee Johnston (@RJohnston815) January 21, 2021

It’s exactly like that. Media vacations are officially underway.

Your bias is showing. — @Jack is a Fascist (@thornhillb) January 21, 2021

What a joke. @nytimes is a leftist propaganda tool. — Stevie Ray Trucks (@RayTrucks) January 21, 2021

Propaganda at its finest!! Spectacular propaganda! — Rocco (@nbosco6) January 21, 2021

We look forward to tomorrow’s NYT front page showering praise upon the Biden administration for restoring peace and civility to Portland.