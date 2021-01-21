After holding their breath for four long years, the New York Times can finally exhale.

It’s going to be OK, everyone. Because Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are here, and we’re entering a new golden age in American politics — and American journalism.

Behold:

It’s good to be back, isn’t it?

This New York Times natsec correspondent (and CNN contributor), for one, is absolutely beaming:

The world shook yesterday! What a time to be alive!

It’s exactly like that. Media vacations are officially underway.

We look forward to tomorrow’s NYT front page showering praise upon the Biden administration for restoring peace and civility to Portland.

