A lot of media firefighters are looking forward to several years of rest and relaxation, but perhaps few are looking forward to it more than CNN’s Jim Acosta.

Acosta’s been put through the ringer, somehow managing to emerge from under the oppressive Trump administration stronger and wiser than ever.

Because he’s learned a lot these past four years:

We’re just so fortunate that Jim Acosta is a survivor.

America needed a hero to lead us through the darkness. Jim Acosta was that hero.

Or at least a legend in his own mind.

They’ll find a way to keep it going. They have no choice.

