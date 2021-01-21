A lot of media firefighters are looking forward to several years of rest and relaxation, but perhaps few are looking forward to it more than CNN’s Jim Acosta.

Acosta’s been put through the ringer, somehow managing to emerge from under the oppressive Trump administration stronger and wiser than ever.

Because he’s learned a lot these past four years:

Exactly four years ago… people tend to remember only Spicer’s obvious lie that Trump had the biggest inaugural crowd size. But it was also the day the Trump admin began attacking members of the press from the WH briefing room. pic.twitter.com/yQbvJ58NoS — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 21, 2021

We’re just so fortunate that Jim Acosta is a survivor.

It was very difficult for us to watch. You and every other responsible journalist were labeled the enemy of the people. You all helped save democracy and keep the light shining. Thank you. What a nightmare. — Jennifer Jones (@jenjones207) January 21, 2021

America needed a hero to lead us through the darkness. Jim Acosta was that hero.

Or at least a legend in his own mind.

He's browsing his old diary. https://t.co/9NRuFlJJYz — Noam Blum (@neontaster) January 21, 2021

They’re already running out of things to talk about. MSM is going to have a hard time finding content without Trump. https://t.co/TKu9FBDuyT — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) January 21, 2021

They’ll find a way to keep it going. They have no choice.

Now we’re gonna get 4 years of Acosta regurgitating the last 4 years.

The timehops are going to be at an all time high https://t.co/EhNVt1hZYK — Greyson Holle (@GreysonHolle) January 21, 2021

The next 4 years will just be the MSM posting their “on this day”/Facebook memories from the Trump Administration. https://t.co/yuXG2Q751k — Courtney (@CShadegg) January 21, 2021

Lmao Jim’s entire feed is going to be memories from the past 4 years and not any actual coverage on current admin. Poor thing will you be okay? https://t.co/uKQLqRoXks — #ACBConfirmed (@SCOTUS_ACB) January 21, 2021