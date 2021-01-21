Huge scoop out of D.C. today, as Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that indoor dining bans will be lifted as of tomorrow:

Wow!

This is fantastic and totally unexpected news!

And though Jill was the doctor in the family!

Trending

Oh, no doubt. Just an unexpected miracle.

Lotta those going around lately.

America is healing.

Hey, man. Democracy has prevailed!

Almost.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusCOVIDCOVID19indoor diningMuriel Bowsertiming