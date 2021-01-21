Huge scoop out of D.C. today, as Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that indoor dining bans will be lifted as of tomorrow:
.@MayorBowser confirms indoor dining ban lifts tomorrow morning. pic.twitter.com/yK4YDNFHOz
— Laura Hayes (@LauraHayesDC) January 21, 2021
This is fantastic and totally unexpected news!
Biden cured COVID in Washington, DC!!! https://t.co/Sg5unXeFmz
— Pete Kaliner (@PeteKaliner) January 21, 2021
C O I N C I D E N C E https://t.co/CPCvvBDIpR
— Dr. Kankokage (@kankokage) January 21, 2021
It's a miracle of timing. https://t.co/ezMrjMGpQv
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 21, 2021
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 21, 2021
Covid cases are up something like 30% in DC over the past month and are generally going up around the nation—what’s changed to cause this? https://t.co/bqhafK1LRw
— Arthur Boreman Once Held His Breath for 30 Seconds (@ArthurBoreman) January 21, 2021
I guess the new administration's presence alone is enough to alleviate concerns?
— Max Hyde (@MaxHydeInPlace) January 21, 2021
LIKE. CLOCKWORK. https://t.co/CQ3QWSXcim
— Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) January 21, 2021
oddly convenient timing… https://t.co/pPzh8uLB64
— Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) January 21, 2021
At least she waited about 24 hours after the inauguration so the timing of this announcement wouldn't be TOTALLY obvious. 🙄https://t.co/InM2P79vhq
— Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) January 21, 2021
They shut down the economy to hurt Trump and now they’ll open back up and claim a win for Biden https://t.co/ELdwUH4qyg
— Ashe Short (@AsheSchow) January 21, 2021
— Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) January 21, 2021
It's almost like the lockdowns and indoor dining bans were about politics and not based on science. https://t.co/kfqxNfvaPO
— RBe (@RBPundit) January 21, 2021
Yesterday the country saw the most covid deaths in a single day. This is not about science, in case you were still wondering. https://t.co/ezMrjMGpQv
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 21, 2021
They're not even hiding the fact that they destroyed lives and the economy for political gain..
— Jason Lovato (@lovatoje) January 21, 2021