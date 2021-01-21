Huge scoop out of D.C. today, as Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that indoor dining bans will be lifted as of tomorrow:

.@MayorBowser confirms indoor dining ban lifts tomorrow morning. pic.twitter.com/yK4YDNFHOz — Laura Hayes (@LauraHayesDC) January 21, 2021

Wow!

Huh. https://t.co/fjVCPXb60q — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) January 21, 2021

This is fantastic and totally unexpected news!

Biden cured COVID in Washington, DC!!! https://t.co/Sg5unXeFmz — Pete Kaliner (@PeteKaliner) January 21, 2021

And though Jill was the doctor in the family!

C O I N C I D E N C E https://t.co/CPCvvBDIpR — Dr. Kankokage (@kankokage) January 21, 2021

Oh, no doubt. Just an unexpected miracle.

It's a miracle of timing. https://t.co/ezMrjMGpQv — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 21, 2021

Lotta those going around lately.

America is healing.

Covid cases are up something like 30% in DC over the past month and are generally going up around the nation—what’s changed to cause this? https://t.co/bqhafK1LRw — Arthur Boreman Once Held His Breath for 30 Seconds (@ArthurBoreman) January 21, 2021

I guess the new administration's presence alone is enough to alleviate concerns? — Max Hyde (@MaxHydeInPlace) January 21, 2021

Hey, man. Democracy has prevailed!

At least she waited about 24 hours after the inauguration so the timing of this announcement wouldn't be TOTALLY obvious. 🙄https://t.co/InM2P79vhq — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) January 21, 2021

Like clockwork. They shut down the economy to hurt Trump and now they’ll open back up and claim a win for Biden https://t.co/ELdwUH4qyg — Ashe Short (@AsheSchow) January 21, 2021

Magic how the pandemic is ending the day after the inauguration. Almost like it was theater all along… — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) January 21, 2021

It's almost like the lockdowns and indoor dining bans were about politics and not based on science. https://t.co/kfqxNfvaPO — RBe (@RBPundit) January 21, 2021

Almost.

Yesterday the country saw the most covid deaths in a single day. This is not about science, in case you were still wondering. https://t.co/ezMrjMGpQv — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 21, 2021