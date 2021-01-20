As Twitchy told you, “Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace was rather impressed with Joe Biden’s inaugural address:

Best inaugural address of Chris Wallace’s life, hands-down.

And what makes this particular address so impressive — and so important — is its message to the media:

Sounds like something Jim Acosta might say. Or Jake Tapper.

Speaking of Jake Tapper, CNN’s soon-to-be lead Washington, D.C., anchor — who’s been feeling extra-snarky and professional lately — used Wallace’s plea to “deal from facts, deal from truth” to take a factual, truthy swipe at CNN’s competition:

Well, it obviously couldn’t be CNN, because CNN always puts Facts First™.

Only when he’s not watching Fox News with Blundertwins Brian Stelter and Oliver Darcy.

And he’s proud of it, too.

