As Twitchy told you, “Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace was rather impressed with Joe Biden’s inaugural address:

Chris Wallace says that Joe Biden's speech is the best inaugural address he has ever heard pic.twitter.com/KzJ5RlFqsR — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 20, 2021

Best inaugural address of Chris Wallace’s life, hands-down.

And what makes this particular address so impressive — and so important — is its message to the media:

On Fox, Chris Wallace says Biden sent a message that "especially us in the media must note": "Whether it's us on the air, on cable or broadcast, whether it's us on social media, on our Twitter accounts: understanding that we have to deal from facts, from the truth." — Michael M. Grynbaum (@grynbaum) January 20, 2021

Sounds like something Jim Acosta might say. Or Jake Tapper.

Speaking of Jake Tapper, CNN’s soon-to-be lead Washington, D.C., anchor — who’s been feeling extra-snarky and professional lately — used Wallace’s plea to “deal from facts, deal from truth” to take a factual, truthy swipe at CNN’s competition:

Wonder if there was any media outlet in particular Biden was referring to https://t.co/tmzW4FJ6Mz — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 20, 2021

Well, it obviously couldn’t be CNN, because CNN always puts Facts First™.

You watch your own network, right? — Ccar (@Carlso1) January 20, 2021

Only when he’s not watching Fox News with Blundertwins Brian Stelter and Oliver Darcy.

I wonder as well pic.twitter.com/qKo99gBGTd — Jeff the Coloradan by birth (@jefoson7) January 20, 2021

wow way to subtweet your own employer — dr. florida man 🌺 (@2rick2morty) January 20, 2021

Bruh. Fiery but mostly peaceful CNN. — Jeremy (@EODTEC89) January 20, 2021

Should be pretty much all of them. Yours included. — rhondo alameda (@Chaospress32) January 20, 2021

You work with some beauties too, Jake. Let’s not pretend that #cnn isn’t part of the problem too. — gmblake (@gmblake) January 20, 2021

And Jake’s one of them. — rhondo alameda (@Chaospress32) January 20, 2021

And he’s proud of it, too.