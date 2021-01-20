As Twitchy told you, “Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace was rather impressed with Joe Biden’s inaugural address:
Chris Wallace says that Joe Biden's speech is the best inaugural address he has ever heard pic.twitter.com/KzJ5RlFqsR
Best inaugural address of Chris Wallace’s life, hands-down.
And what makes this particular address so impressive — and so important — is its message to the media:
On Fox, Chris Wallace says Biden sent a message that "especially us in the media must note":
"Whether it's us on the air, on cable or broadcast, whether it's us on social media, on our Twitter accounts: understanding that we have to deal from facts, from the truth."
Sounds like something Jim Acosta might say. Or Jake Tapper.
Speaking of Jake Tapper, CNN’s soon-to-be lead Washington, D.C., anchor — who’s been feeling extra-snarky and professional lately — used Wallace’s plea to “deal from facts, deal from truth” to take a factual, truthy swipe at CNN’s competition:
Wonder if there was any media outlet in particular Biden was referring to https://t.co/tmzW4FJ6Mz
Well, it obviously couldn’t be CNN, because CNN always puts Facts First™.
You watch your own network, right?
Only when he’s not watching Fox News with Blundertwins Brian Stelter and Oliver Darcy.
I wonder as well pic.twitter.com/qKo99gBGTd
wow way to subtweet your own employer
Bruh.
Fiery but mostly peaceful CNN.
Should be pretty much all of them. Yours included.
You work with some beauties too, Jake. Let’s not pretend that #cnn isn’t part of the problem too.
And Jake’s one of them.
And he’s proud of it, too.
The absolute balls https://t.co/2ObW1edmBI pic.twitter.com/Yekvr1HPNb
